Letter to the Editor: Time for a new basketball coach

 2 days ago
Head coach Matt Paint gestures toward the referees during Purdue's Sweet 16 matchup with St. Peter's. Purdue ultimately feel to the Peacocks, 67-64.  Sara White | Senior Photographer

I have watched Purdue basketball for 66 years.

As far back as the Ray Eddy era.

I have never been as embarrassed as I am now about the recent loss to a No. 15 seed but highly motivated team. It’s time to find a new coach.

We have seen him all too often fail to motivate players, teach and focus on defense, maintain leads and reach attainable goals.

Most recently, he failed to win the Big Ten, the Big Ten Tournament or reach the Final Four.

He has had enough opportunities to leap hurdles, but wants another chance. He has been paid enough for long enough to see that he can not succeed.

Bruce (Weber) knew enough to retire.

- Gary Lee, 1978 Purdue graduate, according to LinkedIn profile

