Woodrow Arrested On Hamilton County Warrant

An Iowa City man arrested on warrants for meth and marijuana possession faces additional charges after allegedly bringing controlled substances into the Johnson County Jail. Police say a search warrant was executed on the Dewey Street residence of 26-year-old Marvin Wright on January 3rd. During the search, a bag of unknown pills was discovered. Drug chemistry reports indicated the pills, weighing about 12 and a half grams, were methamphetamine. An 18-gram bag of marijuana was also discovered, with a scale and tray containing marijuana residue.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO