Georgia closed out its three-game mid-week series with Georgia Southern in front of a season-high attendance at Foley Field on Tuesday night, winning 7-2 to move to 19-6 on the season. Having split the first two games of the series against the Eagles, it was important to win this one. A series loss this past weekend at Kentucky, one in which they dropped the final two games, added even more importance and left the Bulldogs with something to prove Tuesday night.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO