Holden Thorp, editor-in-chief of the Science family of journals, to speak at Lafayette

By Holden Thorp, editor-in-chief…
lafayette.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThorp will address science in the pandemic, entrepreneurship, and higher education during Jones Visiting Lecture April 7 Twitter. Lafayette College is looking forward to welcoming Holden Thorp as the 2022 guest for its annual Thomas Roy and Lura Forrest Jones Visiting Lecture, at 7 p.m. on Thurs., April 7, in Colton...

news.lafayette.edu

Lawrence Post

Students are calling for a psychology professor to be fired after he was caught on video making racist and xenophobic comments against employees at a local business

Psychology professor was caught on video making racist and xenophobic comments against employees at a local business. Now, some students are calling for him to be fired. The president of the college and the dean of the faculty released a statement and said that the video shows a faculty member making offensive and racist comments at a local business. The college professor reportedly apologized to the employees involved and said he was committed to improve his actions and to educate himself further regarding the profound negative impact of discrimination.
Fortune

The shocking salary packages getting hauled in by Harvard, Stanford, and Wharton MBAs

Of all the reasons to pursue an MBA, earning a salary increase remains top of mind for business school candidates, according to the Graduate Management Admission Council’s 2021 Prospective Students Survey. Many business school students—especially those who earn a degree from a top-ranked program—reap the benefits directly after graduation. In fact, some elite business school grads are earning pay packages of more than $300,000 right out of the gate.
Fortune

Business school graduates could be bad news for American employees

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Workers lose out on pay if their company’s CEO is replaced by a manager with business-specific education, according to a new report published last week by the National Bureau of Economic Research.
Kentucky Kernel

Board names Kernel, KRNL editors-in-chief for 2022-23 school year

The Kernel Media's Board of Directors appointed sophomore Rana Alsoufi and junior Rayleigh Deaton as the incoming editors-in-chief of KRNL Lifestyle + Fashion and the Kentucky Kernel during its meeting on March 25. Alsoufi is a journalism major and psychology minor, previously holding the position of managing editor for KRNL....
Holden Thorp
The Groundtruth Project

Job opening: Chief People Officer

The GroundTruth Project, Inc. is a non-profit media organization dedicated to supporting emerging journalists to tell stories that matter in under-covered corners of the world including the United States. Their primary goal is to increase understanding of critical global issues through meaningful enterprise journalism that serves the communities where they live. GroundTruth, which launched six years ago, established its flagship national service program known as Report for America in the fall of 2017. The Report for America program currently has 225 reporters posted in 160 local newsrooms across 46 states. GroundTruth also leads global reporting fellowships and has supported a total of more than 300 emerging journalists across more than 50 countries carrying out award-winning reportage, photography, video, and podcasting. On a mission to create a healthy and diverse pipeline of emerging journalistic talent, the organization’s mission is to restore journalism from the ground up by supporting in-depth public service reporting, and to serve as watchdogs in places where no one seems to be watching. They are focused on the craft of journalism and the power of accountability reporting, blended with the realities of the digital age and a spirit of public service. Headquartered at the PBS flagship WGBH in Boston, the 40-person team is building an engaged community around impactful journalism and powerful storytelling by a new generation, by supporting journalists’ careers as fellows, corps members and alumni. At GroundTruth we believe the crisis in journalism has become a crisis for democracy, and we believe trusted reporting that comes from reporters on the ground will be critical to ensuring that democracies represent and serve their citizens.
The Lantern

College of Arts and Sciences podcast highlights work of faculty

Paul Kotheimer (left), David Staley (center) and Douglas Dangler (right) after the recording of a 2018 “Voices” episode. Credit: Courtesy of Douglas Dangler. Medieval Parisian shopping , the metaverse and the inner ear are all subjects covered in the “Voices of Excellence from the College of Arts and Sciences” podcast.
Sarmad Khan

Why You Should Visit Grad Schools Before Applying

Grad school is an investment. Even if you land a great scholarship, you’re still investing your time. Yet for most of us, it’s an investment of both time and money. Subsequently, if you can feasibly visit the universities you’re applying to, you’ll thank yourself later. It’s difficult if you’re applying to institutions all over the country. But if you can drive to your prospective universities, do it.
Black Enterprise

IN THE SEAT OF POWER — Black Executives Reveal What It Takes to Secure a Seat on Corporate Boards

Black executives made record gains in 2021 in securing seats on corporate boards, but there is still much work to be done. During the 2022 BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit in Las Vegas, March 24-26, Edith Cooper, member of Board of Directors Pepsi Co, Amazon & EQT and Co-Founder, Medley, a membership-based community for personal and professional growth and Gale V. King, Corporate Director and former Executive Vice-President Chief Administrative Officer Nationwide, shared how they made it to the boardroom and how they’re changing the corporate landscape from the top.
