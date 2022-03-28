ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodville, AL

Expreince Alabama’s caves at Cathedral Caverns State Park

By Anna Mahan
WAFF
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOODVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking for a cool new trip, maybe something a little adventurous and historic, how about checking out a cave?. Cathedral Caverns State...

www.waff.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Local
Alabama Government
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
City
Woodville, AL
WATE

Longest animal shelter resident needs a home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Are you looking for a new addition in your family?. Meet Brownie, the longest resident at the Blount County Animal Center. He has been looking for a home for 6 years and is anxiously waiting for that day to come. Volunteers, Cathy and David Sostak,...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WMBB

Panama City Beach Spring Break goes viral

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – For those who witnessed Panama City Beach spring break in 2015, this year’s crowd looks different.  But college spring breakers are still making their presence known on popular social media apps instead of reality tv shows. Spring break in Panama City Beach content is all over Tik Tok this […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Nick 97.5

Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caves#Tennessee Valley#Tennessee Valley Living
CBS 42

Missing father found dead in Mississippi River in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (PIX11) – A New Jersey father who vanished during a business trip in New Orleans in January was found dead in the Mississippi River over the weekend. The body of Michael Gelfand, 33, of Lakewood, was discovered in the Mississippi River near Third Street in New Orleans Friday, the New Orleans Coroner said. […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Outdoor Life

Giant Louisiana Crappie Nearly Beats State Record

Early spring is crappie season throughout most of America. It’s when the heavyweight females head for shallow water to spawn, and it usually kicks off first in the Deep South, where the water warms up sooner than in the rest of the country. The fish often are bigger in Dixie, too, as witnessed by the giant, 3.65-pound white crappie caught by Farmerville, Louisiana angler Shane Hodge on Feb. 27. He caught the fish from Bussey Brake, a 2,200-acre reservoir north of Monroe near the Arkansas state line. Hodge’s heavyweight crappie is less than two ounces shy of the state-record 3.8-pound crappie, which was caught in May 2010 by angler Tim Ricca in Lake Verret, near Baton Rouge.
FARMERVILLE, LA
Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa Man Swallows Pill Hidden In Bag Of Chips

According to friends, a Tuscaloosa man, Chris Burke, purchased Ruffles potato chips at a Shell station on Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. After crushing them up, he swallowed them and realized a pharmaceutical pill was inside the bag. He immediately contacted poison control and they recommended that he go to the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
WJTV 12

12-year-old recovered from Alabama lake after backpack seen in water

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – A tragic investigation is underway as the body of a 12-year-old Eufaula boy was recovered from Lake Eufaula Tuesday evening.   Eufaula police Chief Steve Watkins reports a 911 call was made at 1724hrs reporting a school book bag was observed floating in the water near the Barbour Creek Boat Ramp dock.   […]
EUFAULA, AL
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota ski resort purchased by anonymous donor

(Park Rapids, MN) -- An anonymous Minnesota donor has helped a San Francisco-based trust purchase a former ski resort to be used as park land. The donor assisted the Trust for Public Land with purchasing Val Chatel near Park Rapids from a group of investors. The purchase was made for one-point-eight million dollars on March 7th and the land was then donated to Hubbard County.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
OutThere Colorado

Hiker dies in Colorado wildlife area

A person died over the weekend in Colorado while hiking in Fremont County's Beaver Creek State Wildlife Area. Fremont County Search and Rescue was called into the field around 4 PM on Sunday to assist two hikers. One of the hikers was reportedly in medical distress at the time of the call for help. The hikers made the call about three miles in on the Powerline Trail Loop.
COLORADO STATE
WDEF

UPDATE: Missing Men Found In Farthest Parts of Cave

At approximately 3:45 AM Wednesday, personnel with the Hamilton County Cave and Cliff team made contact with both missing men. They were found in the farthest known part of the cave and are now being assisted out. The evacuation is expected to take several hours. 11:30 PM UPDATE. The two...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy