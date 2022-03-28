Hear Slash and Marc LaBelle’s biting cover of Mountain’s Mississippi Queen

In modern guitar music, there’s one name that can make even the staunchest of old-school apologists admit that rock ’n’ roll is, in fact, alive and well. That name – as you may have guessed from the giant picture of him to your right, the steadfirst or, well, the very cover of this issue – is Slash. Though he’s an undisputed king of hard-rock’s golden age, thanks in no short part to his historic tenure in Guns N’ Roses (who also have a new record out soon, the rarity-studded Hard Skool EP), Slash has remained one of the most relevant shredders on the prowl by virtue of a solo album slate packed from top to bottom with ferocious riffs and mind-bending solos.
Comments / 3