ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Hear Slash and Marc LaBelle’s biting cover of Mountain’s Mississippi Queen

By Matt Parker
Guitar World Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe guitar-hero-packed Legacy: A Tribute To Leslie West was released on Friday (March 25) and now you can hear Slash’s contribution to the record – a cover of the classic Mountain hit, Mississippi Queen. Compared to the laid back roll...

www.guitarworld.com

Comments / 3

Related
loudersound.com

"Rock needed a defibrillator" says Machine Gun Kelly. "Who cares who gives it?"

Machine Gun Kelly says that rock music "needed a defibrillator" and claims that he played a key role in reviving the genre. In a new interview for the cover of Billboard magazine, the rapper-turned-pop punk star also defends himself against accusations that he's just a cosplay punk, stating, "if I have to be a scapegoat for people’s own insecurities, whatever. I’m more punk rock than you are because at least I’m willing to put my ass on the line."
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Abbath’s Dread Reaver: black metal icon hits the sweet spot between Motörhead, Bathory and Kiss

The departure of Abbath from Norse black metal gods Immortal in 2015 is as tale as strange and sad as KK Downing’s flight from Judas Priest four year earlier. Happily, in both cases, we’ve ended up with heartening, worthy and energised self-named projects by headstrong metal icons with something to prove, each glorying in unrestrained guitar worship and full-force metal mayhem.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

The Story Behind The Song: Megadeth’s Peace Sells

Megadeth’s debut album, 1985’s Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good, was recorded on a budget of $8000, and it sounded like it. That record crackled with energy and spite - it was leader Dave Mustaine’s personal fuck-you to his former bandmates in Metallica, who had kicked him out of the band a couple of years earlier for partying too hard.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Van Halen close out a 1986 show with a rabble-rousing cover of Led Zeppelin's Rock and Roll

Back in 1986, during their triumphant first tour with then-new frontman, Sammy Hagar, Van Halen had more than enough original material to fill a setlist many times over. Never (as evidenced by the Van Halen, Van Halen II and Diver Down albums) averse to a cover though, Van Halen frequently closed the shows on their 1986 jaunt – undertaken in support of that year's 5150 album – with a spirited rendition of Led Zeppelin's Rock and Roll.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Labelle
Person
Slash
Person
Leslie West
loudersound.com

Ghost's Impera is on course for the band's biggest UK album chart debut ever

Ghost's bombastic, critically acclaimed new record Impera is on course for the band's biggest ever debut in the UK album charts, following its release on Friday. It was revealed today by the Official Charts Company that the fifth studio album from Tobias Forge's spooky crew, their first for four years following the similarly lauded Prequelle, is currently sitting at number two in the UK midweek chart, with only the new album from bedroom pop artist Rex Orange County, Who Cares?, ahead of it.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Hardcore Superstar thrust more crotch as Abrakadabra veers toward pastiche

With a band name that’s probably better suited to an adult streaming service, there’s no prize for second-guessing the kind of sleazy, crotch-thrusting rock that Hardcore Superstar have made their remit. At it for 25 years, the Gothenburg quartet obviously owe huge debts to Motley Crue and a...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Brian Blessed to MC Mike Oldfield's Tubular Bells at new live performance

Actor Brian Blessed OBE will compere a short run of special live shows to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Mike Oldfield's groundbreaking 1973 debut album Tubular Bells later this year,. The actor, who also acted as compere and narrator at Rick Wakeman's Six Wives Of Henry VIII shows at Hampton...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Total Guitar#Mississippi Queen#Guitar World#The Guns N Roses#Musicradar#Nme Com
Guitar World Magazine

Beabadoobee returns with scuzzy new single Talk and announces second album, Beatopia

Beabadoobee has debuted Talk, the first single to be taken from her forthcoming second album, Beatopia. The London-based guitarist, vocalist and songwriter says the single followed hot on the heels of her 2020 debut Fake It Flowers and describes it as an ode to socializing, specifically on Tuesdays. Thank you...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Chinese prog quartet OU release their first video, for Travel

Chinese prog metal quartet OU have released their very first video, for new single Travel, which you can watch below. It's taken from their upcoming debut album "one", which they will release through InsideOut Music on May 6. "OU is very excited to share our first single with the world,...
TRAVEL
Classic Rock Q107

Skid Row and Warrant to Launch Live to Rock Summer 2022 Tour

Skid Row and Warrant are hitting the road together this summer on the Live to Rock tour, tapping several of their big-haired, hard-rocking peers for support on various dates. The trek is currently scheduled to begin on April 30 in Ashland, Ky., and conclude on Sept. 15 in Lynn, Mass., though more dates are expected to be announced in the future. You can find more ticketing information via Ticketmaster and see the full list of dates below.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

How Rainbow turned the "soft" Since You've Been Gone into a crunchy rock classic

Having quit the band Argent two years earlier, Russ Ballard had hoped that a second solo album would ignite his solo career. Winning, released in 1976, did bring attention to several of Ballard’s songs, although little of it under his own name; Santana covered its title track on their album Zebop!, the Bay City Rollers re-recorded Are You Cuckoo? and Roger Daltrey borrowed Just A Dream Away for the score of the film McVicar in which he starred. But it was Since You Been Gone that cemented Ballard’s reputation as a go-to songwriter to take rock music into the charts.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn Reveals Fifth Solo Album ‘The Legacy of Rentals’

The Hold Steady frontman Craig Finn has revealed the details of his fifth album A Legacy of Rentals, out May 20, along with first single “Messing With The Settings.”. Recorded in May 2021, with longtime collaborators, producer Josh Kaufman and engineer D. James Goodwin, the ruminating “Messing With The Settings” is one piece of A Legacy of Rentals blending Finn’s poignant storytelling and song as he sings through the pensive chorus Somehow it feels like I’m riding a train I’m not on.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Slash: “I was always turned on by rock ’n’ roll bands that had that raw kind of spirit”

In modern guitar music, there’s one name that can make even the staunchest of old-school apologists admit that rock ’n’ roll is, in fact, alive and well. That name – as you may have guessed from the giant picture of him to your right, the steadfirst or, well, the very cover of this issue – is Slash. Though he’s an undisputed king of hard-rock’s golden age, thanks in no short part to his historic tenure in Guns N’ Roses (who also have a new record out soon, the rarity-studded Hard Skool EP), Slash has remained one of the most relevant shredders on the prowl by virtue of a solo album slate packed from top to bottom with ferocious riffs and mind-bending solos.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy