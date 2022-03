Anthony Anderson filmed an outrageous situation in which two strangers in New York City were able to give the actor and his newly purchased televisions—plural—a ride home. In a video shared on his Instagram, Anderson explained how everything went down, while in the vehicle. “Saturday I walked to #bestbuy to get tv’s for my NYC apt and realized I had no way of getting them to my place,” he wrote in the caption. “This brother Alex was ahead of me in line so I asked if he would drive me to my place and he agreed. What he didn’t tell me was that he had someone in the car and that it was full of work equipment. But we made it work! Just another one for the books!”

