The Tulsa City Council rejects a proposal to create an oversight board for the Tulsa Police Department. The last time the topic was discussed was in 2019. City Councilors heard from more than 20 citizens but denied the charter amendment on a 7-2 vote. Councilors say they believe in the work, but they couldn't support the language in the amendment.

TULSA, OK ・ 33 MINUTES AGO