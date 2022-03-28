At least 20 people shot dead during Mexican cockfighting event

Cockfighting TOA ALTA, PUERTO RICO - NOVEMBER 9, 2006: Two roosters battle during a cockfight training session at the Dora Alta Farm on November 9, 2006 in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico. Cockfighting, or 'peleas de gallos,' is a legal sport in Puerto Rico, unlike In the United States where some states have made it a felony. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

At least 20 people are dead following a massacre at cockfighting arena in Mexico on Sunday, authorities say.

The mass shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. at an arena in Las Tinajas, where dozens of people had gathered to watch the bloody competition, according to a statement released by the Attorney General of the State of Michoacán. Of those who were killed, 16 were men and the remaining three were women, per the Attorney General. Several others were transported to hospitals with injuries, authorities say.

Michoacán has been the location of a bloody turf war between Mexican drug cartels since 2006, police say.

