At least 20 people shot dead during Mexican cockfighting event
At least 20 people are dead following a massacre at cockfighting arena in Mexico on Sunday, authorities say.
The mass shooting occurred at about 10:30 p.m. at an arena in Las Tinajas, where dozens of people had gathered to watch the bloody competition, according to a statement released by the Attorney General of the State of Michoacán. Of those who were killed, 16 were men and the remaining three were women, per the Attorney General. Several others were transported to hospitals with injuries, authorities say.
Michoacán has been the location of a bloody turf war between Mexican drug cartels since 2006, police say.
