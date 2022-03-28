ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safford, AZ

Mom of missing Arizona 12-year-old: 'I'm scared to death'

By Bill Hutchinson, ABC News
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 19 hours ago

SAFFORD, Ariz. — As the search for a missing 12-year-old Arizona girl entered its second week, the child's mother spoke out, saying, "I'm scared to death."

Betty Taylor was reported missing by her family eight days ago after she told her father was going for a walk and never returned to her home in Safford, Arizona, according to the Graham County Sheriff's Office.

Over the weekend, community volunteers fanned out across the Graham County town, passing out missing person flyers to raise awareness about the child's disappearance.

Police have also used helicopters, search dogs and drones to look for the girl, and officers on horseback and all-terrain vehicles have combed the desert area around the small town at the foot of the Pinaleno Mountains in southeast Arizona, about 130 miles from Tucson.

"I'm scared to death about what she's going through. I don't know if she's out there on her own. I don't know if she has a safe place to be. I don't know if she's eating," the girl's anguished mother, Bonnie Jones, told ABC affiliate station KNXV in Phoenix.

Betty was last seen on March 20 when she left her home at about 11 a.m., telling her father, Justin Taylor, she was going for a walk, according to a statement from the Graham County Sheriff's Office. When she failed to return home by 6 p.m. that day, the family went searching for her before reporting her missing at 8 p.m. that night, according to the statement.

The girl is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 135 pounds with hazel eyes and shoulder-length brown hair with red highlights. She left her home wearing a black sweatshirt with white letters on the front, a neon-colored baseball cap, blue jeans and turquoise and pink Vans tennis shoes.

She was also carrying a purple JanSport backpack, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff's officials asked that anyone with information about the girl's whereabouts immediately call 911 or contact investigators at (929) 428-3141.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

An unidentified child found dead in 1960 was dubbed 'Little Miss Nobody.' Authorities now know her name.

A schoolteacher was on a walk in an Arizona desert in July 1960, surveying the ground for noteworthy rocks, when he made a startling discovery: the remains of a little girl. Decomposed and partially buried in the sandy terrain lay a small figure dressed in white shorts, a checkered blouse and adult-sized flip-flops that had been cut to fit her small feet, authorities said. Her fingernails and toenails were painted red.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AZFamily

12-year-old Safford girl missing since last week

The Graham County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a girl who went missing after reportedly going for a walk last week. The Arizona Department of Public Safety asked the public to be on the lookout early Saturday morning. Discrimination or religious freedom — those are the differing...
SAFFORD, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Safford, AZ
Graham County, AZ
Crime & Safety
County
Graham County, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
Safford, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Sacramento Bee

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Volunteers#Scared To Death#Abc#Knxv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
insideedition.com

Mystery Surrounds Death of Florida Mom and 3-Year-Old Twins Found in Car; Police Investigate, Officials Say

A mother and her 3-year-old twins were found dead in their car that was parked outside of a Florida apartment complex, officials said, according to published news reports. The woman was identified as Andrea Langhorst, 35, of St. Lucie County, and her biological children, Olivia and Adam Dryer, according to a statement issued to Inside Edition Digital by Melbourne Police PIO Shaun Hill.
MELBOURNE, FL
Island Packet Online

Man vanished in Washington more than 40 years ago. Now DNA helped identify his remains

A Minnesota man had been in Washington state for a “short time” when he went missing in 1977. For more than 40 years, no one knew what happened to him — until now. The Kittitas County Coroner’s Office in Washington just identified remains found in 1978 as those of the man who disappeared: Donald Grant Anderson, according to a news release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Man Allegedly Beat Girlfriend So Severely She Said ‘Just Kill Me Already,’ Forced Her to Go with Him to Job Interview at Jail Across State Lines

A Texas man allegedly went to a job interview over the weekend while holding his girlfriend hostage. He’s since been arrested twice. Matthew Joseph Contreras, 25, stands accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to police in El Paso, Texas. Court documents obtained by local ABC/CW affiliate...
EL PASO, TX
qhubonews.com

Prosecution rests in tortured death of 12-year-old Annville boy

"You should see Max's dinner plate, maybe I should start taking pictures to prove I feed the asshole," county detective David Shaffer read from Maurer's text messages Thursday. Matthew Toth Lebanon Daily News. As 12-year-old Max Schollenberger’s health was deteriorating, his parents would have been able to see warning signs,...
ANNVILLE, PA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
65K+
Followers
94K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy