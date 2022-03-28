Taylor Hawkins' Sweet Voicemail To Perry Farrell Came Day Before His Death

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins assured friends that he would take care of himself in a voicemail left the day before he was found dead in a hotel room in Columbia.

"Take care of each other. And I'll take care of myself. And I'll see you in São Paulo. I love, love, love you. Sleep well," Hawkins said Thursday night.

The message was for Lollapalooze founder/ Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell and his wife Etty . The couple shared the message with Brazilian news outlet Globo 1, according to The Sun .

Hawkins, the Foo Fighters drummer since 1997, died Friday night after performing a headlining set at a music festival in Bogotá , Columbia. He was 50 years old.

Local prosectors announced Saturday that toxicological tests found evidence of at least 10 psychoactive substances in Hawkins' system — including marijuana, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants and benzodiazepines. Some reports have speculated that Hawkins died of a cardiovascular collapse, though his death is still under investigation .

Foo Fighters were due to headline Lollapalooza on Sunday. Instead, most of the band returned to Los Angeles on Saturday. It remains unclear if the Foo Fighters plan to resume their tour this year.

Hawkins famously overdosed in 2001, and credited the experience with waking him up to his drug issues and prompting him to seek treatment.

News of his death this weekend resulted in an outpouring of tributes from Foo Fighters' fans across the world.