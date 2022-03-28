ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Says He Didn’t Hire Brian Flores Out Of Sympathy

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DgJI4_0esJz93x00

PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBSMiami/AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin spoke out on minority hirings at the NFL owners meeting Monday.

Tomlin says he did not hire Brian Flores as an assistant coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers out of sympathy for the former Miami Dolphins head coach.

Tomlin, who like Flores is African American, did so because Flores is “a good coach.” That Flores had sued the NFL and three teams — the Dolphins, Giants and Broncos — claiming racist hiring practices, did not dissuade the long-time Steelers coach in any way, Tomlin said.

A member of the league’s powerful competition committee and one of the most influential coaches in the sport, Tomlin spoke strongly about the lack of minority head coaches in the NFL. He, Houston’s Lovie Smith, Miami’s Mike McDaniel, who is biracial, the Jets’ Robert Saleh and the Commanders’ Ron Rivera are the five minority head coaches among the 32 teams. About 70% of the players are Black.

“I haven’t been in any discussions and no, I don’t have a level of confidence that would lead me to believe that things are going to be better,” Tomlin said. “I’m more of a show me guy as opposed to a guy that sits around and talks about things.

“I think that we’ve pecked around the entire discussion and subject and we’ve done a lot of beneficial things,” Tomlin added of adjustments to the Rooney Rule adopted in 2003 to enhance job opportunities for minorities. “But we’ve got to land the plane. We’ve got to hire capable candidates.”

That, in Tomlin’s estimation and actions, includes Flores, whose lawsuit has been a major topic this offseason. Flores was fired by the Dolphins despite helping turn around a floundering franchise in his three seasons as coach, going 19-14 the last two years.

Flores cites a string of text messages with Patriots coach Bill Belichick three days before his scheduled Giants interview for the head coaching position. Those texts led Flores to believe Brian Daboll already had been chosen as the new coach.

Belichick refused comment on the lawsuit and any role he might have had. Giants owner John Mara said Sunday he is not interested in any settlement with Flores and “I think the truth will come out. The allegations are false.”

One topic the AFC coaches generally avoided was the contract the Cleveland Browns gave to Deshaun Watson after acquiring him in a trade with Houston: a record-setting $230 million, fully guaranteed contract. There’s a $1 million base salary in the first season in the event he’s suspended by the NFL under the personal conduct policy.

Watson was not indicted by two Texas grand juries on criminal charges of sexual misconduct, but he’s facing 22 civil claims. Historically, the league has handed out suspensions in such situations.

Smith, taking over for the fired David Culley in Houston, is relieved that the Watson issue — the quarterback didn’t play a down last season but was paid by the Texans — is behind his team.

“Not having Deshaun playing is not good for the league,” Smith said, citing Watson as one of the NFL’s best players. “For him to move on that has to be good.

“We want to be talking about Houston Texans football. Now, we’re able to do that. It is final.”

A former Super Bowl coach is returning to the league. The Indianapolis Colts hired John Fox as a senior defensive assistant. Fox led Carolina and Denver to conference championships before losing in Super Bowls.

“This was a role I really wanted to add,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. Fox will work with new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

“A great complement to Gus,” Reich said of Fox. “Our goal with John coming in, not for him to bring his system to us but for him to come in and learn our system and contribute some of his experience. How it can fit.”

The NFL awarded the 2024 draft to Detroit on Monday. The city was a finalist for the 2022 event, which will be hosted next month in Las Vegas after the 2020 draft, originally planned for Las Vegas, was held virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We think we really proved to the league we would put on a great show,” said Lions president Rod Wood, “and how important it is to our city and to our fans.”

(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

New Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel issues strong response to Tom Brady rumors

The rumors about Tom Brady going to the Miami Dolphins might make for good headline material and talk show fodder, but Mike McDaniel says they are totally bogus. McDaniel was asked on Monday about the Brady buzz. The new head coach called it “fake news” and said there have been zero discussions within the Dolphins organization about trying to acquire Brady.
NFL
thecomeback.com

2 NFL coaches plan to join Brian Flores’ lawsuit

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores shocked the NFL world when he announced that he was suing the NFL for racial discrimination over the hiring process with multiple franchises. We knew this topic was going to stretch well into the NFL offseason and that it would seemingly impact Flores...
NFL
The Spun

Mike McDaniel Announces The Dolphins Starting Quarterback

Mike McDaniel didn’t take long to make a decision on the Miami Dolphins‘ quarterback situation. The jury’s still out on Tua Tagovailoa, who’s entering the third year of his NFL career. The Dolphins, meanwhile, added veteran Teddy Bridgewater to the position room earlier this offseason. Will...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
thecomeback.com

Seattle coach provides Colin Kaepernick update

The Seattle Seahawks find themselves in a situation where they could really use a veteran quarterback. The market for quality veteran quarterbacks has been drying up as many of the top potential signal-callers have been traded or signed with new teams already. Colin Kaepernick has been promoting his ability to...
NFL
Yardbarker

Patriots HC Bill Belichick 'can’t comment' on Brian Flores lawsuit

One of the noteworthy aspects of the much-publicized lawsuit filed by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores this past winter involved a claim that New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick mistakenly texted Flores thinking he was Brian Daboll to congratulate him on receiving the New York Giants head coaching job before Flores was set to meet with the Giants. The suggestion is that the Giants had already decided to hire Daboll and only met with Flores to comply with the Rooney Rule, which says that franchises must speak with minority candidates for positions such as head coach.
NFL
NJ.com

NFL insider addresses Tom Brady-Dolphins rumors

That’s what NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is saying about the rumors that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is trying to orchestrate a trade to the Miami Dolphins. Rapoport debunked the report Friday on The Pat McAfee Show. Per WEEI:. “I haven’t heard anything to corroborate any of...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Lovie Smith
Person
David Culley
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Are Meeting With Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The Arizona Cardinals aren’t done improving their receiving corps. On Wednesday, they brought in former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Malik Turner for a visit. “The Cardinals hosted free agent WR Malik Turner on a visit today,” ESPN’s Field Yates reported. “He spent parts of the last two seasons with the Cowboys.”
NFL
ClutchPoints

Art Rooney reveals why Steelers hired Brian Flores amid NFL lawsuit drama

After suing the NFL for an unfair hiring process for minorities, Brian Flores finds himself with the Pittsburgh Steelers in an assistant role. It’s been a roller coaster of a time for Flores, as he hopes to become a head coach in the league again one day. Now, Art Rooney weighs in on the decision to hire the Miami Dolphins’ former head coach.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cbsmiami#Ap#The Pittsburgh Steelers#African American#Giants#Broncos#Biracial#The Rooney Rule
Dolphin Nation

Former Dolphins exec rips Tua Tagovailoa, says Patriots have ‘best Alabama quarterback’ in division

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a lot of doubters. After two seasons in the NFL, he hasn’t quite lived up to expectations in the eyes of some. While new Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel appears to have tons of confidence in Tagovailoa heading into the 2022 NFL season, current football analyst and former Dolphins executive Mike Tannenbaum has his doubts. He recently ripped Tagovailoa and used the quarterback as reasoning for why he thinks the New England Patriots are better than the Dolphins at the moment.
NFL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
54K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy