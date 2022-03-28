ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jamie Lee Curtis shows support for refugees at the Oscars

laconiadailysun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamie Lee Curtis shows support for refugees...

www.laconiadailysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Jamie Lee Curtis to officiate her daughter's wedding dressed as a World of Warcraft

​​Jamie Lee Curtis will be wearing a World of Warcraft costume when her daughter gets married — though an actual war could complicate things. The Everything Everywhere All at Once star chatted on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about her plans to officiate her daughter's wedding, revealing it will be a "cosplay wedding." Everyone at the wedding will "dress up as something," she explained, "and I will be in a costume to officiate."
RELATIONSHIPS
Rolling Stone

Samuel L. Jackson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tracee Ellis Ross Added to Oscars Lineup

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (3/15): The Academy Awards have announced the latest slate of presenters for this year’s show, including Samuel L. Jackson, who will receive an honorary Oscar at the 2022 Governors Awards. The other new presenters include a mix of actors and musicians, such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Shawn Mendes, Tyler Perry, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Halle Bailey, and Tracee Ellis Ross. ** The 2022 Oscars are just weeks away, and on Thursday, March 3, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that Lady Gaga and Zoë Kravitz will be among the presenters...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lee Curtis
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugee Crisis#Refugees#Carpet#Ukrainian
HOLAUSA

Best looks from the Oscars 2022 red carpet

The 94th Academy Awards are finally here. The event, which airs tonight on ABC at 8 PM ET, will deliver the most prestigious awards to Hollywood. While the Oscars are the biggest night for the film industry, they’re also a glamorous night for fashion. Don’t miss the biggest...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

2022 Oscars' Best Dressed Stars: Nicole Kidman, Zendaya and More

Hollywood's finest were ready for their close-ups when they descended onto the Dolby Theatre for the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday. All the nominees, presenters, hosts and performers brought their A-game as the Oscars ceremony is one of the first full-blown awards shows since the coronavirus pandemic hit over two years ago.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
NBC Chicago

What Jamie Lee Curtis Had to Say About Goddaughter Maggie Gyllenhaal at Oscars 2022

Jamie Lee Curtis is crossing her fingers that goddaughter Maggie Gyllenhaal is going home with an Academy Award. The "Halloween" star couldn't help but gush over the "Lost Daughter" director as she spoke to E! News' Laverne Cox at the 2022 Oscars, saying that she'd be praising Gyllenhaal even if they weren't so close. "Proud and impressed pride is something when you know somebody as a child," she explained. "Then, when they do something, you are like, That's so good!'"
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Salma Hayek shares support for Will Smith with new photograph

Salma Hayek took to social media on Monday to show her support for her friends and co-stars after their successful night at the Academy Awards. She congratulated Will Smith and Samuel L. Jackson for their wins, with Will taking home the award for Best Actor while Samuel received an Academy Honorary Governor's Award.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s reaction to Amy Schumer calling them a ‘couple’ at the Oscars

While hosting the 2022 Oscars, Amy Schumer made a joke about siblings Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal and referenced them as a couple.During her opening monologue, Schumer acknowledged how many couples were attending the 94th Academy Awards.“We’re honouring a lot of couples here tonight,” she said. “Jada [Pinkett Smith], Will Smith, Penélope [Cruz], Javier Bardem, Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal. It’s a night for lovers.”In response to Schumer’s comment, Jake had a very confused look on his face, while his older sister, Maggie, and her husband, Peter Sarsgaard, were laughing behind him.Although Jake wasn’t nominated for anything, he attended the Oscars...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Millie Bobby Brown Debuts Short Hair & Goth-Inspired Glamour With Boyfriend on BAFTA Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. “Stranger Things” actress Millie Bobby Brown arrived on the red carpet at the 2022 BAFTAs today in London in a stunning lacy dress alongside her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi. The pair looked dashing, with Brown standing tall in an intricate black gown by Louis Vuitton. The dress appeared to be done in velvet, made better with a long lace skirt that flowed and cascaded down to the carpet. Velvet strips also followed the lace, decorated in glittering tassels, giving the gown some shine. The actress wore a sparkling necklace adorned with a dagger and chain,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy