Jamie Lee Curtis shows support for refugees at the Oscars

While hosting the 2022 Oscars, Amy Schumer made a joke about siblings Jake Gyllenhaal and Maggie Gyllenhaal and referenced them as a couple.During her opening monologue, Schumer acknowledged how many couples were attending the 94th Academy Awards.“We’re honouring a lot of couples here tonight,” she said. “Jada [Pinkett Smith], Will Smith, Penélope [Cruz], Javier Bardem, Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal. It’s a night for lovers.”In response to Schumer’s comment, Jake had a very confused look on his face, while his older sister, Maggie, and her husband, Peter Sarsgaard, were laughing behind him.Although Jake wasn’t nominated for anything, he attended the Oscars...
Comments / 0