ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, IN

Fatal Crash in Seymour Claims the Life of Indianapolis Woman

By Harrison Silcox
WIBC.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEYMOUR, Ind. – A woman from Indianapolis was killed in an accident along southbound I-65 in Jackson County Sunday night. State troopers began investigating the crash shortly after 11 p.m. A...

www.wibc.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIMA TV

Yakima woman dies, three more injured in fatal car crash

YAKIMA, Wash. — A Yakima woman died and three more people were injured after a fatal three-car crash Sunday afternoon in Yakima. Just after noon, Yakima Police and firefighters responded to the crash at 48th and Washington Ave. Officers said the driver of a 2010 Chevrolet Aveo was attempting...
YAKIMA, WA
WCTV

Live Oak woman died in a fatal car crash in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 67-year-old woman died Tuesday afternoon in a car crash after failing to stop at a stop sign. On March 15, the woman, 67, was driving west on County Road 146 approaching the intersection with County Road 141 around 3:00 p.m., according to the press release.
HAMILTON COUNTY, FL
WTAJ

Woman faces charges in fatal 2021 motorcycle crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Kittanning woman faces charges surrounding a July 2021 crash that killed a motorcycle driver and seriously injured his passenger. Carrie L. Toy, 65, told police she was driving south on Route 36 in Rose Township and was looking for a parking spot when she turned left and hit 49-year-old […]
KITTANNING, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Seymour, IN
Accidents
City
Seymour, IN
Jackson County, IN
Accidents
Jackson County, IN
Crime & Safety
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Seymour, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
Indianapolis, IN
Accidents
State
Georgia State
County
Jackson County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
KRQE News 13

Fatal crash at Menaul and Carlisle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says Tuesday, March 15 around 6:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Menaul Blvd and Carlisle Rd to a vehicle versus motorcycle crash. APD says one individual involved was pronounced dead on scene. Upon arrival officers learned the crash involved a parking lot sweeper truck and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
The Independent

Woman abducted at birth pleads for kidnapper’s freedom: ‘I need my mother home’

A woman who was abducted at birth is now pleading for the early release of her kidnapper, whom she considers her real mother.Kamiyah Mobley, 23, was raised as Alexis Manigo by her abductor, Gloria Williams. Prosecutors say that in 1998, Williams impersonated a nurse at a Florida hospital and snatched Ms Mobley just hours after she was born. Twenty years later, Williams pleaded guilty to the kidnapping, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.But in a handwritten letter to the judge, obtained by WJAX, Ms Mobley said she wants Williams to get out early.“I ask for the court’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Dodge Box Truck
Tacoma News Tribune

Husband named a person of interest after his wife disappears, Georgia police say

Police are investigating a metro Atlanta man as a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance from an Indianapolis suburb late last month. Xavier Breland, 37, of Johns Creek is set to be extradited back to Georgia as Indiana police continue their search for his wife Ciera Breland, who has been missing for almost a week, according to a police news release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
News4Jax.com

Men arrested in fatal 2020 Arlington shooting that claimed life of Jacksonville father

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced the arrests of two men suspected in a shooting that resulted in the deaths of two men. The shooting was reported Oct. 28, 2020, when at about 8:30 p.m., police responded to Mansion Road. The Sheriff’s Office said police found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. One person died at the scene, and two others were taken to a hospital for treatment.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
KISS 106

Hoosiers Can Legally Carry Handguns Without Permits Beginning July 2022

Indiana residents will soon be able to legally carry handguns throughout the state without a permit. After much opposition, earlier this month the Indiana House passed a measure to allow "constitutional carry" by a 69-30 vote and the Senate by a 30-20 vote. On Monday, March 21st, Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law that will allow Hoosiers to carry their handgun without a permit.
INDIANA STATE
Miami Herald

Flames, explosions rip through Walmart warehouse in Indiana, photos and video show

Crews in central Indiana were battling a massive fire at a Walmart distribution center on Wednesday, March 16. Photos shared by the Plainfield Fire Department show heavy clouds of black smoke above the building. A cause of the fire has not been disclosed, but the Brownsburg Fire Department described it as a 5-alarm fire.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
Daily Voice

Fiery Crash With Freightliner Claims Life Of Pickup Driver In South Jersey

The driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck died in a fiery crash on a state highway in South Jersey overnight, authorities said. The Freightliner M2 was heading south on Route 29 when it struck the back of a Chevrolet GMT-400 that was stopped in the right shoulder near milepost 0.6 in Hamilton Township around 12:45 a.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Alejandro Goez said.
ACCIDENTS
Motorious

Chevy Corvette Driver Killed In Florida Crash

A fatal accident involving a Chevy Corvette and a Toyota Tacoma is a somber reminder of the need to be cautious while behind the wheel. The crash took place on County Road 484 in Belleview, Florida around 3 pm on March 24. After Marion County Fire Rescue arrived, it took about five minutes to extricate the driver from the Corvette. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
BELLEVIEW, FL
Mercury News

Woman who died in fatal Antioch crash identified

Authorities on Monday identified a woman who died Sunday in a one-car crash in Antioch. Sophia Gallardo, 20, of Brentwood, was pronounced dead at the scene following the 3 a.m. crash near Hillcrest Avenue and Laurel Road, police said. The Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office released her identity. She...
ANTIOCH, CA
Daily Leader

Fatal crash in Jefferson County

A fatal crash occurred Tuesday morning at approximately 1:45 a.m. in Jefferson County, according to Mississippi Highway Patrol Cpl. Craig James. A 2011 Dodge pickup driven by Jarrius Gillespie, 23, of Columbus, and a 2011 Nissan SUV driven by Alicia Triplett, 20, of D’Iberville, were traveling west on Hwy. 552 when the Dodge collided with the Nissan.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy