GOOD WILHELM Friedrich Classic MacBook Sleeve has an elegant design with a wide opening

Keep a useful device with you on the road: the AGA A40 powerful car jump starter. Not only is it a jump starter that will get your vehicle going, but it’s also a portable power bank. Conveniently charge your gadgets using either of the 2 USB ports. However, it also has a built-in wireless charging pad to give your smartphone a cord-free boost. Delivering 10 watts of power, it lets you power up your gadgets anytime, anywhere. Beyond the convenience of its charging abilities, it also has a portable and lightweight design. This means it’s easy to take with you on the go, and you won’t have to search for a place to keep it in your car. Impressively, this gadget works in temperatures as low as -20º C and as high as 50º C. With a weather-resistant design, it also has a smart LCD display and an LED flashlight.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO