ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

GOOD WILHELM Friedrich Classic MacBook Sleeve has an elegant design with a wide opening

By Genevieve Healey
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Handmade in Germany, the GOOD WILHELM Friedrich Classic MacBook Sleeve has a design you’ll love. Elegant and traditional, it fits your 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pro. Crafted with a main compartment that opens wide, it makes access to your device easy. Through a refined design, your MacBook Pro never has direct...

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow

3K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

161K+

Views

Follow Gadget Flow and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
pocketnow.com

Every single Apple iPad model is on sale today!

We start today’s deals with tons of savings on Apple devices. First up, we have the 10.2-inch base model that was launched last year. This iPad is now available starting at $309 after scoring a $20 discount on its Wi-Fi-only model that comes packed with 64GB storage space and Apple’s A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine. This model also features Touch ID for biometric authentication and Apple Pay, and stereo speakers. Unfortunately, you will have to settle for the Space Gray color option, as it is the only one getting a discount on this configuration.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Android Apps#Cognac#Macbook#Ios#Ar#Vr
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Disable This One Setting On Your iPhone To Increase Its Battery Life

If your iPhone is experiencing major battery issues, the source of your problem may also have a very simple solution. Some of the settings on your phone could be responsible for major battery drainage. The best way to fix them? Disable those settings and earn back a significant amount of battery. Apple experts say you should disable this one setting on your iPhone to increase its battery life.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

You can now buy refurbished iPhone 12 & 12 Pro from the Apple store

After almost six months of the iPhone 13's introduction, Apple today started selling refurbished versions of its last-gen flagships, the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro, on its Apple online store. These units are Certified Refurbished from Apple and the company offers a warranty on these units. Moreover, you can save up to $180 by buying the refurbished iPhone 12 Pro.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
shefinds

4 Default Apple Settings You Have To Turn Off As Soon As You Buy Your iPhone

It may feel unnatural — even wrong — to adjust any of the settings that come already set up on your iPhone. But the truth is there are plenty of default settings that you can tinker with to create an even better and more personalized iPhone user experience. Tech Expert Cindy Corpis, CEO of SearchPeopleFree, suggests four Apple settings you have to turn off as soon as you buy your iPhone.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

AGA A40 powerful car jump starter also doubles as a wireless and USB-C charging power bank

Keep a useful device with you on the road: the AGA A40 powerful car jump starter. Not only is it a jump starter that will get your vehicle going, but it’s also a portable power bank. Conveniently charge your gadgets using either of the 2 USB ports. However, it also has a built-in wireless charging pad to give your smartphone a cord-free boost. Delivering 10 watts of power, it lets you power up your gadgets anytime, anywhere. Beyond the convenience of its charging abilities, it also has a portable and lightweight design. This means it’s easy to take with you on the go, and you won’t have to search for a place to keep it in your car. Impressively, this gadget works in temperatures as low as -20º C and as high as 50º C. With a weather-resistant design, it also has a smart LCD display and an LED flashlight.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Apple starts selling refurbished iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

Apple has started selling certified refurbished iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro handsets on its website. The move comes almost 18 months after the high-end phone launched in 2020. All of the handsets offer a decent savings when comparing to the cost of a new iPhone 12, which Apple continues to sell alongside the new and more expensive iPhone 13. As the iPhone 12 devices offer various storage options, prices vary for the refurbished phones.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Amazon's $200 price cut on Apple's 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro is back

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Retail 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are at the lowest prices seen in 30 days at Amazon, with mid-Marchdeals driving prices down to as low as $1,799.
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera adjusts its frame to people moving around or entering

Undergo remote videoconferences with the Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera. It uses AI to dynamically re-frame whenever the presenter moves around, more people enter the room, or a new person interacts. As a result, you don’t need to manually adjust the lens to create a more professional remote meeting. The Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera also features a 130° wide field of view, high-quality glass optics, digital pan-tilt-zoom, and a low-light sensor. Combined, these features enhance the overall clarity of your content, which is great for presenting documents or images. Moreover, this gadget offers a sharp focus on the foreground and background, so viewers can see everything clearly and precisely. Above all, its compact form enables it to blend into your office space. Overall, reduce limitations with remote teams with this compact camera that allows others to see your facial expressions.
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

10 clever iPhone and Android features you forget to use

Most of us use our smartphones every day without taking advantage of their full potential. Since our iPhones and Androids have so many capabilities, there are a lot of features we might not even know about. That’s why we’re putting together this list of hidden phone features you’ve probably overlooked.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

How to put the eagerly-awaited Battery widget on your Pixel phone

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Yes, there is some good news to report for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users. The delayed March Feature Drop, originally scheduled for March 7th, arrived on the evening of March 21st. But it wasn't until last night that the update to "Settings Services" showed up on this writer's Pixel 6 Pro allowing yours truly to put the new Battery widget on my phone. To see if your Pixel (from Pixel 3a all the way to the Pixel 6 series) received this update, open the Play Store app and tap on the profile picture on the upper right corner.
CELL PHONES
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 43% Off Dockers, $120 eero Pro Mesh Router, $30 Facial Steamer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Jump in with 40% off Champion’s Powerblend Fleece Crew sweatshirts in a wide variety of colors, then proceed to...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Apple’s $429 iPhone performance crushes the $1,200 Galaxy S22 Ultra

There’s no point comparing the $429 iPhone SE 3 with the $1,199.99 Galaxy S22 Ultra, some might say, even though both of them are 2022 smartphones. The former is a mid-range device, the cheapest new iPhone that you can buy from Apple. The latter is Samsung’s best possible Galaxy S22 model and the revival of the Note series.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy