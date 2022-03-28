ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, IN

DOCS: Lebanon man charged in wife's murder, fatally struck her with flower pot

Fox 59
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Boone County man has been charged with murder in...

fox59.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Prosecutors Charge San Jose Man Arrested For Fatally Stabbing Father With Murder

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that it charged a 37-year-old man with murder and other related charges for allegedly stabbing his father to death last weekend. Prosecutors charged Kevin Michael Jones with murder and assault with a deadly weapon for stabbing his father and mother at their home San Jose’s Aviso neighborhood Sunday. They also added a charge of attempted kidnapping after he reportedly tried to grab a child at a relative’s home nearby, minutes before the stabbing incident. According to a report from the San Jose Mercury News, at the time the...
SAN JOSE, CA
Daily Voice

Peekskill Man Charged With Murder For Fatal Bar Shooting

A man from Northern Westchester is facing a murder charge for his role in a shooting at a bar in the county, the District Attorney’s Office announced. Shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6, officers from the Yonkers Police Department responded to the Duo Tapas Lounge and Bar on Yonkers Avenue where there was a report of a shooting with multiple victims.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boone County, IN
Crime & Safety
Lebanon, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Boone County, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Lebanon, IN
KVAL

Man struck in North Bend mall parking lot dies; driver charged with second degree murder

NORTH BEND, Ore. — The Coos County District Attorney reports that a man who was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of a North Bend mall died Thursday afternoon. 41-year-old Kyle Alan Hagquist "died as a result of the injuries he suffered from the incident in the parking lot of Pony Village Mall on March 22, 2022," DA Paul Frasier said.
The Independent

Woman abducted at birth pleads for kidnapper’s freedom: ‘I need my mother home’

A woman who was abducted at birth is now pleading for the early release of her kidnapper, whom she considers her real mother.Kamiyah Mobley, 23, was raised as Alexis Manigo by her abductor, Gloria Williams. Prosecutors say that in 1998, Williams impersonated a nurse at a Florida hospital and snatched Ms Mobley just hours after she was born. Twenty years later, Williams pleaded guilty to the kidnapping, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.But in a handwritten letter to the judge, obtained by WJAX, Ms Mobley said she wants Williams to get out early.“I ask for the court’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Hakeem Hussain: Mother ‘prioritised drug addiction’ over son, 7, who died alone from an asthma attack

The mother of a seven-year-old found dead from an asthma attack “prioritised her drug addiction” over his welfare, a court has heard. Hakeem Hussain was found by paramedics in the garden of a house on Cook Street, Birmingham, on 26 November 2017.His mother, Laura Heath, has admitted four counts of child cruelty but denies gross manslaughter. A court heard on Monday how a child protection meeting with Hakeem’s teachers and his social worker had taken place just two days before he was found dead. At the meeting the school nurse had warned that Hakeem was at risk of dying and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox 59

New details in the Delphi murders

A break in the Delphi murders case? New transcripts obtained by FOX59 from the Murder Sheet podcast reveal a host of new details into the deaths of Libby German and Abby Williams. Read more: https://bit.ly/36mGydc.
DELPHI, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Docs#Flowers
KGET

Man charged with murder in fatal November alleged street race crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with an alleged street racing crash that occurred in November, police said. Nathan Valencia, 30, was arrested Friday and is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of vehicular manslaughter, hit and run resulting in death or […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Father of toddler murdered by her mother’s boyfriend ‘will never recover after life ripped apart’

The father of a 16-month-old baby girl shaken to death by an unlicensed dog breeder has said he will “never recover” from the event after it ‘ripped his life apart’. In his absence on Monday, Kamran Haider, 39, was found guilty of murder and child cruelty after he attacked Nusayba Umar, causing catastrophic brain injuries, on 13 September 2019.He was sentenced today at the Old Bailey, again in absence, to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 20 years for Nusayba’s murder and 18 months’ imprisonment for child cruelty against her. The sentences are to be served concurrently.Haider murdered the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man charged with father's murder in Coventry

A man has been charged with the murder of a father found with fatal injuries inside a property in Coventry. Paul Hawkesford-Barnes, 57, died from traumatic injuries to his head and upper body, West Midlands Police said. A woman in her 90s who was found hurt at the same address...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox 59

Greenwood police reveal new details in shooting

Greenwood police discussed an incident in which an intoxicated driver was shot outside their police station. More here: https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/woman-killed-in-officer-involved-shooting-at-greenwood-police-department/
GREENWOOD, IN
Laclede Record

Lebanon man dead after being struck by train

A man who went missing last week from a Lebanon assisted living center was struck and killed by a train Wednesday morning near Dixon. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department reported that Mark T. Spence, 49, of Lebanon had been positively identified as the man killed in the train accident north of Dixon. Spence reportedly walked away from Lebanon Health Care North at about 7:30 p.m. March 17. The Lebanon Police Department had said he suffered from a traumatic brain injury and had a diminished mental capacity.
LEBANON, MO
Fox 59

Woman arrested after chase on southeast side

A woman was arrested after police say she led them on a chase on the southeast side. Millions of dollars in improvements start in Broad …. Police, clergy host community forum to discuss ways …. Interview clip: Gov. Holcomb discusses Russia, Vladimir …. Interview clip: Gov. Holcomb discusses Indiana’s …...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCIA

Man poses as maintenance worker, tries to assault U of I student

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A University of Illinois student is speaking out after a man claiming to be an Ameren maintenance worker came into her apartment and touched her without consent. “Here is this man in my bedroom that I don’t know with the door closed behind him,” Nikki Sodetz said. “He’s taller than me, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy