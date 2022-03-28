Our Favorite Local Restaurants for Easter Dinner in Orlando

Easter Sunday is April 17, 2022, and after the past few years, many local restaurants have expanded curbside and takeout options. We've compiled some of our favorite picks for Easter dinner to go, as well as restaurants with impressive menus for Easter dinner in Orlando.

Easter Dinner in Orlando

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Easter celebration meals include a choice of Roasted Beef Tenderloin or Roasted Prime Rib, a family-sized salad, two of Ruth's signature sides and a house-made dessert. Place your order online or via phone at the location most convenient:

Orlando – 7501 W Sand Lake Rd 407-226-3900

Winter Park – 610 N Orlando Ave 407-622-2444

Lake Mary- 80 Colonial Center Pkwy 407-804-8220

DoveCote

DoveCote is a great choice for brunch, and although nothing official has been announced for 2022, in the past they have offered a 3-course Easter dinner for up to 4 people. To view the menu and place an order, order online or call 407-930-1700.

Canvas Restaurant & Market

One of our favorite restaurants in Lake Nona , Canvas serves up special eats at brunch and dinner during Easter. With a blend of classic Easter favorites and modern twists too, you're sure to have a lovely holiday celebration here.

Sixty Vines

Delight in delicious wine and wonderful food to pair with it. In the past, Sixty Vines in Winter Park has offered Easter dinner delights such as Roasted Lamb or Pork Tenderloin as main courses. The atmosphere is perfect for celebrating with friends and family.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

For Easter, Del Frisco’s offers a special three-course meal featuring a spring salad, an 8 oz. Filet or Salmon Fillet paired with a Signature Crab Cake, and Strawberry Cheesecake for dessert. Easter Brunch is also available. Make reservations .

Shula’s 347 Grille Easter Feast

Editor's pick! Whether you live near Lake Mary, or not, the selections at Shula's 347 Grille are impressive. The Easter menu at Shula's 347 Grille in Lake Mary includes Deviled Eggs, Tossed or Caesar Salad, Herb-Roasted Lamb Chops, Prime Rib, Roasted Duck, and Lemon-Blueberry Bread Pudding and so much more. The glorious spread is accompanied by a Bloody Mary & Mimosa Bar, all served from 11am – 7pm. Reservations must be made by calling 407-531-3567. Full menu here .

Celebrated for its creative cocktails and tapas-style shareable dishes, Café Tu Tu Tango will be open on Easter with an alternate approach to traditional Easter Sunday dining. In their signature style with a focus on fun, Cafe Tu Tu Tango will feature live entertainment and resident artists working in the restaurant. Reservations: HERE

If you’re in search of authentic Italian Cuisine this Easter, book your reservation at Mia’s today. Located in the heart of International Drive, Mia’s is rooted in family traditions. The menu is filled with homestyle traditional Italian recipes sourced straight from the owner's own Sicilian grandmother. Enjoy fresh, house-made pastas, authentic soups, salads and signature Sicilian-style rectangular pizzas cooked in their 800-degree brick oven. Reservations: HERE

In honor of Easter, Terralina Crafted Italian has created a special Easter selection consisting of Asparagus, Spring Pea and Pesto Risotto topped with Jumbo Sea Scallops ($36). With a spacious and inviting dining room, as well as an outdoor bar, and back patio, there are lots of ways to enjoy an Easter meal together.Reservations: HERE

Located on a modern steamboat in the heart of Disney Springs, it is hard to miss Paddlefish. Specially created for Easter, Paddlefish is offering:

Spring Lamb Gnocchi – braised lamb ragout, tomato, mint ricotta $34

Pair with Three Saints Pinot Noir for $40

Carrot Cake – $10

Reservations: HERE

Easter Dinner To Go / Takeout

The Ravenous Pig Easter Feast

The Ravenous Pig ‘s Easter Dinner for 4 includes a house-cured ham with apricot glaze, goat cheese potato gratin, pimento cheese biscuits, roasted carrot salad with green goddess dressing, and carrot cake, for $125 total. Orders placed now can be picked up Saturday April 16th between 11am and 4pm. Order your Easter feast online .

TIP: Ravenous Pig is also offering cocktails to go, featuring tasty libations such as Bacon-Infused or Sweet Tea Old Fashioned, C & L Vodka Lemonade, and Aperol Spritz among others!

Take time for yourself whilst impressing your guests this Easter with the 4 Rivers Smokehouse catering menu option . Order your entire meal with ease and retrieve it cold at the Smokehouse on Saturday, April 16 for a simple reheat on Easter Sunday. Easter options include iconic smoked meats such as Signature Angus Brisket, Smoked Turkey, Boneless Ham and Smoked Salmon. Equally delicious traditional holiday sides include BBQ Baked Beans, Southern Green Beans and Mac & Cheese. New to the party (and just too darling to omit) is the Bunny Cake. All items come complete with reheat instructions.

Locations: Click here to find your closest location or order nationwide via GoldBelly

