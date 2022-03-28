ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texas Medical Center coronavirus update: sharp rise in new cases tied to delayed reports, hospitalizations continue to fall

By George Wiebe
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 1 day ago
After a month long trend of consistent weekly declines in new coronavirus cases, the Greater Houston area saw a sharp increase between March 22-27, according to new data from the Texas Medical Center. However,...

Community Impact Houston

Memorial Hermann Katy anticipates city's growth with $167M expansion of hospital and services

On March 22, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital announced a $167 million expansion project that will add 115,000 square feet of new and renovated service areas, as well as 100 beds, a third professional office building and additional parking to support the Greater Katy area’s population growth. The first phase of this expansion is already underway with 80 medical/surgical beds and six antepartum beds being added to the fifth and sixth floors of the hospital’s East Tower, bringing the total number of beds close to 300. Later developments include a doubling in size of the hospital's emergency unit, an extensive overhaul of the women's services department, and extensions of both the Ironman Sports Institute and Memorial Hermann Breast Care Center. In a press release, Jerry Ashworth, senior vice president and CEO of Memorial Hermann Katy and Cypress hospitals, said this expansion is “strategically focused on growing specialty and surgical care so that residents can depend on us to support their healthcare needs, from routine outpatient visits to complex inpatient procedures, in their own community.” 713-222-2273. www.memorialhermann.org.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Controversy over canceled COVID-19 vaccine outreach contract continues in Harris County Commissioners Court

Amid continued controversy over a canceled $11 million COVID-19 vaccine outreach contract with Elevate Strategies, Harris County Commissioners Court discussed recovering losses from the canceled contract March 22, and County Judge Lina Hidalgo offered comments to news outlets during a court intermission. On March 11 and March 16, the Texas...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
