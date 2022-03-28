Frisco's Chído Taco Lounge to celebrate 1st anniversary

There aren't many people especially in the state of Texas that don't love Mexican food. Any place that kicks off your experience with chips and salsa on the table is obviously off to a great start. But there is one place in Fort Worth that has been serving up delicious Tex-Mex since 1935 and it's so well known that often times you will see big time celebrities stopping by to grab a bite to eat. Joe T. Garcia's has been filling plates and satisfying appetites for years which is why it's not shocking to see big time athletes, musicians, and celebrities there.

