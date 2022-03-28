Frisco's Chído Taco Lounge to celebrate 1st anniversary

After opening in September, Fury Fun Center, located at 303 Main St., Frisco, expanded in March to open a rage room. The rage room offers a place where people are encouraged to break plates, smash bottles and bring in their own items to destroy, if desired. The Fury Fun Center is a sensory experience that allows guests to unleash their energy in a family-friendly, safe place. Fury also offers ax throwing with end grain targets and anti-bounceback walls that allow those age 8 and older to participate. Fury also offers a splatter paint room, where people can throw paint anywhere; an indoor turf field for playing paintball and other sports; and party spaces. 214-998-8670. www.furyfuncenter.com.
