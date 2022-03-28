ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Frisco's Chído Taco Lounge to celebrate 1st anniversary

By Miranda Jaimes
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chído Taco Lounge has plans to celebrate its first anniversary April 2 for its location at 6959 Lebanon Road, Ste. 123, Frisco. The eatery will celebrate with an all-day party sponsored by...

