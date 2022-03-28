ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ex-soldier fails to appear before inquest into death of Thomas Mills

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn ex-soldier is to be referred to the High Court after he failed to appear before an inquest into the death of a Protestant man in Belfast 50 years ago. Thomas Mills, 56, died after being shot...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Jack Woodley death: Teen killer 'claimed to have stabbed before'

A 15-year-old boy who killed a teenager in a gang attack claimed he had stabbed people before, jurors have heard. Jack Woodley, 18, was punched, kicked and stamped on by 10 youths before the teenager stabbed him with a "Rambo-style" knife, Newcastle Crown Court heard. The defendant admits manslaughter but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Debbie Leitch: Jail term for mum who starved daughter reviewed

A woman who who starved her daughter to death could have her prison sentence increased. Elaine Clarke, 49, was jailed for nine years and seven months after pleading guilty to gross negligence manslaughter after initially denying the offence. The emaciated body of Debbie Leitch, 24, who had Down's syndrome, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Tommy Robinson fails to appear at High Court for questioning over finances

Robinson, real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was due to appear in connection with unpaid legal bills after he lost a libel case last year. Tommy Robinson has failed to appear at the High Court for questioning over his finances. Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was due to appear...
U.K.
Daily Mail

'Ruthless' daughter who manipulated her father into leaving her most of his £100m fortune while leaving her brother with NOTHING faces £2m bill after losing court battle and being ordered to take equal £27m share

A 'ruthless and materialistic' daughter who manipulated her father into leaving her most of his £100million fortune while her brother got almost nothing now faces a £2million legal bill after losing a bitter court battle. Over the past three years, Louise Reeves has been fighting her brother Bill...
BBC

Logan Mwangi: Murder-accused, 14, was 'a monster'

A teenager accused of murdering a five-year-old boy has been described as "a monster" and spoke of killing people, a court has heard. The body of Logan Mwangi was found in the River Ogmore in Sarn, Bridgend, last July with 56 injuries. The court heard the boy said he wanted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Northwich toddler killer jailed for deadly attack

A man whose deadly attack on a toddler left her with a catastrophic brain injury "akin to a multi-storey fall" has been jailed for manslaughter. Brandon Heath, 22, attacked the girl at a house in Northwich while her mother gave a friend a lift on 30 August 2020, Cheshire Police said.
HEALTH SERVICES
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Army
The Independent

Parents of murdered 4-year-old speak out after ‘freckle-faced’ killer Eric Smith released

The parents of Derrick Robie, who was murdered in 1993 at the age of four, have spoken out following the release of their son’s killer from prison after 28 years.In an interview with CBS News’ 48 Hours, scheduled to air on 26 March, Doreen and Dale Robie recalled their painful journey in the three decades since their son’s murder in the village of Savona, New York.The little boy was killed by Eric Smith, then 13 years old, who was dubbed the “freckle-faced killer” in the media at the time.A parole board decided in November to release Smith. Fearing he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Logan Mwangi: Mum said she'd miss punishing dead son, court told

The mother of Logan Mwangi said she would miss punishing him after the five-year-old was found dead in a river, a court heard. Daniel O'Brien took flowers to Angharad Williamson and partner John Cole the day after Logan was found. Angharad Williamson, 30, her partner John Cole, 40, and a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Fareham rape: Footage released of man after woman attacked

Police investigating the rape of a 22-year-old woman have released footage of a man they want to trace. The woman was approached by a man she did not know in West Street, Fareham, Hampshire, between 01:30 and 02:45 GMT on Saturday. He then attacked her on a footbridge over Western...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

No fatal accident inquiry into death of new mother who ‘got lost in hospital’

Amanda Cox died in December 2018 after going through a fire door by mistake after visiting the neonatal unit. The family of a new mother who died after she is believed to have got lost and collapsed as she returned to her hospital ward have said she would not have died if “basic, common sense measures” had been in place.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Jurors shown footage of plain-clothes police officers stopping MP murder suspect

Jurors have been shown footage of the moment a knife-wielding terror suspect accused of murdering MP Sir David Amess was tackled by two plain-clothes police officers.Video showed Essex police constables Scott James and Ryan Curtis ordering Ali Harbi Ali to drop a bloody, foot-long carving knife before charging at him and pinning him to the floor.In the aftermath, 26-year-old university drop-out Ali could be heard describing himself as “a happy guy” who was “prepared to die”, before asking the officers to put his glasses back on his face.One of the officers replied: “Mate, that’s not our concern.”The stand-off happened within...
PUBLIC SAFETY

