Eastbound lanes of Memorial Drive tunnels now open for vehicular use

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Police detectives are investigating a fatal accident in North Bay Village that closed the eastbound lanes of the N.E. 79th Street Causeway on Tuesday morning. Police said the accident involved a single vehicle that was traveling eastbound on the causeway. It happened at around 7:30 a.m., as the vehicle rolled over and went into the water. Images from Chopper 4 showed a dark-colored SUV on its side and partially submerged. Police said the male driver, who was not identified, died at the scene. By 11:50 a.m., the N.E. 79 Street Causeway eastbound lanes had reopened, but traffic was flowing slowly. Authorities had urged drivers to avoid the area.

MIAMI, FL ・ 15 DAYS AGO