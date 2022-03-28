Pacers sign veteran Justin Anderson to 10-day contract

Indiana Pacers forward Justin Anderson will stick around another 10 days. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran swingman Justin Anderson, whose previous 10-day deal with the Pacers expired over the weekend, is back under contract with the team on a new 10-day pact, according to a press release.

While the Pacers’ announcement refers to it as Anderson’s second 10-day contract, it’s actually his third this season with the team. Anderson signed the first one back in January under the hardship provision, so this is his second standard 10-day deal with Indiana — that means the club will have to either sign him for the rest of the season or let him go after this new contract expires next Wednesday night.

Anderson, who has spent much of the 2021-22 season in the G League with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Indiana’s affiliate, has played in a total of 11 NBA games for the Cavs and Pacers. In eight appearances with the Pacers, the 28-year-old has averaged 7.6 PPG, 3.8 RPG and 2.4 APG on .377/.294/.786 shooting in 21.8 MPG.

Indiana had an open spot on its 15-man roster, so no one needed to be cut to make room for Anderson, who will earn $111,457 over the course of his 10-day deal. The agreement will run through April 6, covering five of the Pacers’ seven remaining regular-season games.