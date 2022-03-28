ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoops Rumors

Pacers sign veteran Justin Anderson to 10-day contract

By Luke Adams
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tgViX_0esJqlvt00
Indiana Pacers forward Justin Anderson will stick around another 10 days. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran swingman Justin Anderson, whose previous 10-day deal with the Pacers expired over the weekend, is back under contract with the team on a new 10-day pact, according to a press release.

While the Pacers’ announcement refers to it as Anderson’s second 10-day contract, it’s actually his third this season with the team. Anderson signed the first one back in January under the hardship provision, so this is his second standard 10-day deal with Indiana — that means the club will have to either sign him for the rest of the season or let him go after this new contract expires next Wednesday night.

Anderson, who has spent much of the 2021-22 season in the G League with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Indiana’s affiliate, has played in a total of 11 NBA games for the Cavs and Pacers. In eight appearances with the Pacers, the 28-year-old has averaged 7.6 PPG, 3.8 RPG and 2.4 APG on .377/.294/.786 shooting in 21.8 MPG.

Indiana had an open spot on its 15-man roster, so no one needed to be cut to make room for Anderson, who will earn $111,457 over the course of his 10-day deal. The agreement will run through April 6, covering five of the Pacers’ seven remaining regular-season games.

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Warriors F Draymond Green fined $25K

The NBA has fined Warriors power forward Draymond Green $25K after he cursed at a referee during Golden State’s 110-108 defeat against the Spurs on Sunday, per a PR announcement. Green was ejected following the incident. Green had been playing in only his third game since returning to the...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Jazz coach Quin Snyder addresses Spurs, Lakers rumors

In a pair of , veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein linked Jazz head coach Quin Snyder to head coaching jobs in San Antonio and Los Angeles, writing that he has repeatedly heard Snyder’s name mentioned as a possible successor for Spurs coach Gregg Popovich and as a potential replacement for Lakers coach Frank Vogel.
NBA
WISH-TV

Future Indiana Hoosier CJ Gunn

On this episode, Charlie tips off a new mini-series on 'Who's Got Next?!' with interviews from the top high school basketball players in Indiana's 2022 senior class. Up first? Indianapolis' powerhouse Lawrence North's latest star CJ Gunn. Gunn averaged over 23 points per game this season for legendary Wildcats Head Coach Jack Keefer, and now turns his focus to being ready to play for Indiana University as a freshman in Bloomington. Gunn dishes on the stellar close to his senior season, what Hoosiers Head Coach Mike Woodson wants him to focus on this summer, and the big sister who also can play some serious hoops! Thank you for listening and good luck to CJ Gunn!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacers#Veteran#Nba Games#Indiana#Basketball#Sports#The G League#Nba#Cavs#Ppg
Hoops Rumors

Three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford announces retirement

Veteran guard Jamal Crawford published a tweet early on Monday morning announcing his retirement as a professional basketball player. “‘Goodbye to the game, all the spoils the adrenaline rush,'” Crawford wrote, quoting a Jay-Z song. “Thank you basketball, I owe you everything …..✌”. While Crawford’s...
NBA
WLFI.com

Isaiah Thompson enters his name in the transfer portal

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Zionsville native Isaiah Thompson has officially put his name into the transfer portal for the upcoming 2022-2023 season. The Junior announced this on his Instagram earlier today. The caption read "Thank you for everything. The love you showed me and my family was greatly appreciated...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Hoops Rumors

Damian Lillard out for rest of season

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard will miss the remainder of the season as he continues to recover from abdominal surgery, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. Sources tell Charania that Lillard is “making tremendous progress” and looks good in workouts, but Portland has decided to have him sit out the remaining 12 games on the team’s regular season schedule.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Lonzo Ball to stop running for 10 days

The news regarding Lonzo Ball‘s potential return from left knee surgery this season is increasingly gloomy. Ball will not run for the next 10 days. Instead, he’ll focus on strengthening the knee, Bulls coach Billy Donovan told K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago and other media members on Monday.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Karl-Anthony Towns, Jayson Tatum named Players of the Week

Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns has been named the Player of the Week for the Western Conference, while Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has won the award for the Eastern Conference, the NBA announced Monday. Oddly, this is the third time this season that Towns and Tatum have earned Player of...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Kings' Domantas Sabonis undergoing MRI on left knee

The Kings are awaiting the results of an MRI on Domantas Sabonis' knee after the big man left Sunday’s game in the fourth quarter due to an injury, writes Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee. Sabonis hit the floor following a collision with Suns forward Mikal Bridges, clutching his...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas signs with Hornets for rest of season

Veteran guard Isaiah Thomas will be signed by the Hornets for the remainder of the season, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweets. Charlotte signed Thomas to a pair of 10-day contracts, the second of which was set to expire after Monday’s victory over New Orleans. He’ll now receive a standard contract, likely for the prorated veteran’s minimum.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Nets' Joe Harris undergoes ankle surgery

Nets forward Joe Harris underwent left ankle ligament reconstruction surgery on Monday, according to a team press release. The procedure was performed by Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, Wisc. Harris is expected to make a full recovery prior to next season’s training camp. Harris appeared in just 14...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Larry Nance Jr. could make Pelicans debut on Thursday

It’s “looking good” for Pelicans forward/center Larry Nance Jr. to return from knee surgery and be available for Thursday’s game against Chicago, head coach Willie Green said Wednesday, via William Guillory of The Athletic). For his part, Nance told reporters, including Christian Clark of NOLA.com, that...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Report: Blazers expected to pursue Jerami Grant in offseason

The Trail Blazers are expected to seriously pursue Pistons forward Jerami Grant during the 2022 offseason, sources tell Shams Charania of The Athletic. Even after moving CJ McCollum, Norman Powell, and Robert Covington prior to last month’s trade deadline, Portland continued to be linked to Grant in the days and hours leading up to the deadline. Reports at the time indicated that while they may have been throwing in the towel on this season, the Blazers weren’t necessarily prepared to embark on a lengthy rebuild and hoped to add pieces capable of helping them return to the playoffs in 2022-23.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Drew Eubanks signs fourth 10-day deal with Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers intend to sign center Drew Eubanks to another 10-day contract, which will be his fourth consecutive deal with the team, sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (via Twitter). The 25-year-old has performed well through 13 games (28.1 minutes) with Portland, averaging 12.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.8...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Suns star Chris Paul probable to return Thursday

Suns point guard Chris Paul is listed as probable to return for Thursday’s game at Denver, per Shams Charania of The Athletic (Twitter link). Paul has missed the past 15 games with a fractured right thumb. The team went 11-4 in his absence. At 59-14, the Suns hold the best record in the NBA.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Bulls forward Patrick Williams to return Monday

Bulls forward Patrick Williams will return Monday after missing most of the season with torn ligaments in his left wrist, tweets ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Williams, who underwent surgery in late October, may play in both ends of a back-to-back against the Raptors and Bucks, adds K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. The Bulls are eager to get playing time for Williams over the final three weeks of the regular season.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
547K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy