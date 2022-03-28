ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamra Judge Shares an Update on Her Friendship with Vicki Gunvalson

By Anita Abedian
bravotv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTamra Judge is sharing the latest update on her friendship with Vicki Gunvalson. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, whose friendship with her onetime bestie has gone through a fair share of ups and downs over the years, recently took to Instagram to offer some insight on where things stand...

www.bravotv.com

Related
wonderwall.com

Vicki Gunvalson goes Instagram official with wealthy new boyfriend, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in early March 2022, starting with this news… Vicki Gunvalson just went Instagram official with her new mystery boyfriend, posting a handful of photos of herself kissing him on her Instagram Story on March 4. The former "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star has gushed about her new man in recent weeks, explaining on a February episode of Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap," "I am so excited. … He is the first man that has ever really treated me to anything. He's like, 'I got that! You're not paying for that.' I'm like, 'Are you real?' You know, I'm touching him. He is frickin' incredible." She revealed that he's from Texas but lives in Newport Beach, wears cowboy boots, likes country music and will be 62 in May. She went on to claim that she "manifested him" after coming up with a list of the 18 things she wants in a partner. They first met and exchanged numbers more than six years ago — before Vicki's ill-fated romance with Steve Lodge — and reconnected a few months ago when Kelly Dodd reintroduced them.
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
Reality Tea

Shannon Beador Denies Tamra Judge’s Claim That She Stopped Texting Her Once Tamra Was Fired

Is it just me, or does Heather Dubrow‘s return to Real Housewives of Orange County make you nostalgic for the RHOC of yore? While I love me some Fancy Pants, I actually find myself missing the Tres Amigas antics of Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, and Shannon Beador. Which is a sentence I never thought I’d […] The post Shannon Beador Denies Tamra Judge’s Claim That She Stopped Texting Her Once Tamra Was Fired appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Noella Bergener Claims Emily Simpson Admitted She’s Jealous Of Heather Dubrow And Gina Kirschenheiter’s Friendship

Real Housewives of Orange County stars Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson are besties. Emily is living her best life because her husband, Shane Simpson, finally passed the  bar exam. This season, Gina launched her own skin-care line. But instead of applauding her achievement, Gina felt that her RHOC co-star Shannon Beador was jealous. Gina and […] The post Noella Bergener Claims Emily Simpson Admitted She’s Jealous Of Heather Dubrow And Gina Kirschenheiter’s Friendship appeared first on Reality Tea.
Popculture

'RHONJ': Melissa Gorga Responds to Teresa Giudice Passing Her Over as Bridesmaid in Upcoming Wedding

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is in the middle of wedding planning. The four-time New York Times Best Selling author is preparing her big day to say "I do" to Luis Ruelas. The couple became engaged after dating for a little over a year and their dream is to wed in Italy, if COVID-19 restrictions will allow them. Giudice revealed on a recent appearance of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she will have eight bridesmaids. But one person who will not be in her wedding party is her sister-in-law and co-star, Melissa Gorga. The two have had a rocky past that is well documented on the show but called a truce after Giudice was released from prison a few years ago. But for Giudice, they apparently aren't close enough to have Gorga stand beside her on her wedding day, though Giudice was a bridesmaid at Gorga's wedding.
bravotv.com

Andy Cohen Reveals What Beauty Mishap Held up the RHOC Reunion

Andy Cohen is sharing a peek behind the scenes of the latest Real Housewives of Orange County reunion. The Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host recently took to Instagram to reveal that filming during the reunion was temporarily held up by an unexpected beauty mishap. Andy opened up...
bravotv.com

Kyle Richards and Melissa Gorga Reveal “The Worst Part” About Being Roomies on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Kyle Richards and Melissa Gorga definitely lived it up as roommates in Turks and Caicos, as they enjoyed the vacation of a lifetime with The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore, The Real Housewives of New York City's Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer and The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice on Season 1 of the Peacock original series The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which is currently airing Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
bravotv.com

Tamra Judge Reveals a "Fun Fact" About Her Surprising Former Career

When it comes to her career, Tamra Judge wears many, many hats. Over the last few years, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum has been hard at work on her various businesses, including real estate, CUT Fitness, Vena CBD, and her new podcast with Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Two Ts in a Pod. However, it turns out Tamra's resume is even more impressive than we thought.
Us Weekly

Bethenny Frankel Reacts to ‘The Real Housewives Of New York City’ Reboot News: ‘Ranked No. 1’

Ready for another round of apples? After Bravo confirmed The Real Housewives of New York City would return for season 14 and greenlit a second series, temporarily titled RHONY: Legacy, franchise alum Bethenny Frankel has seemingly weighed in with her thoughts on the news. “My thoughts on being ranked #1 of all housewives,” the Skinnygirl founder, 51, captioned a Thursday, March […]
