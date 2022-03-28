ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More money for Baltimore County schools but needs remain

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced Monday the county plans to spend $70 million more than originally expected on fixing and replacing school buildings. While welcome news at those schools that will benefit, the county still has a long way to go to meet the needs throughout the school...

WUSA

Longtime MotorWeek host Pat Goss of Maryland dies

MARYLAND, USA — Editor's Note: The video above is from an unrelated story about the gas tax holiday in Maryland. Pat Goss, longtime host of "Goss' Garage" on the MotorWeek network, died unexpectedly Saturday. He was 77. For 41 seasons, the DMV car expert lived in Lanham-Seabrook, Md., and...
MARYLAND STATE
