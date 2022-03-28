More money for Baltimore County schools but needs remain

TOWSON, Md (WJZ) — A new emergency alert system is now up and running in Baltimore County. BaltCo Alert is an opt-in service for residents and businesses to be notified of urgent situations that might require preparation or action, such as severe weather, disaster evacuations, emergencies near schools and hazardous spills. Those who previously signed up for the county’s previous emergency alert system, Emergency Notification System, should create a new account to ensure accurate address and contact information, the county said. “Clear, timely communication is critical for supporting effective and efficient emergency response and for ensuring our residents can remain safe,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. “BaltCo Alert allows us to instantly share critical and time-sensitive information with the Baltimore County community, giving residents the resources they need to take action to protect themselves and their loved ones.” While only a name and phone number are needed to sign up for the alerts, residents can also provide more household information to guide first responders in an emergency situation. Residents can register at Baltimore County’s website.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 9 DAYS AGO