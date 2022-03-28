ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tiger Woods plays in the Masters Tournament

By Naomi Sims
raventribune.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUnlike most PGA Tour events, Woods, 46, has no deadline for deciding whether to play in the Augusta National, and he will be listed on the field until he tells tournament officials he’s not playing. But it appears that has not yet happened. It should be noted that...

