California grocery workers authorize possible strike amid negotiations

 2 days ago
  • Thousands of grocery store workers voted to authorize a strike if a handful of supermarket chains do not meet their new contract demands.
  • About 47,000 workers at 540 stores could potentially stage walkouts.
  • Workers are asking for health and safety committees and better wages as the cost of living continues to go up.

Thousands of central and Southern California grocery store workers have voted to authorize a union strike against several supermarket chains amid contract negotiations.

Roughly 47,000 workers from Albertsons, Ralphs, Vons and Pavilions voted last week on whether their union should authorize a strike, with the results announced on Sunday, according to The Associated Press.

On March 6, a three-year contract for 47,000 workers at 540 stores expired. New contract negotiations began in January but were temporarily stopped three weeks ago.

Now, thousands of workers at hundreds of grocery stores could stage walkouts because of the vote if chains do not meet workers' demands and resume negotiations.

More than two years into the pandemic, grocery workers are asking for store level health and safety committees as well as higher wages and more minimum hours for part-time employees, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Workers have requested that Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions increase the wages of the highest paid longtime workers by $5 an hour by the end of a new three-year contract, the outlet reported.

But the companies responded by offering a 60-cent per year hourly increase, a less than 1 percent raise, according to UFCW 770 Los Angeles, which is negotiating the new contract along with other UFCW local unions.

Meetings with Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions are scheduled to resume on Wednesday.

“No one wins in a strike — not our associates, not our company, not our communities and not the union,” Ralphs said in a statement to Changing America, adding that the stores will remain open despite strikes.

“Our goal with every negotiation is to provide our employees with a competitive total compensation package of wages, health, welfare, and pension benefits,” Albertsons, which owns Vons and Pavilions, said in a statement to Changing America.

“We are committed to working collaboratively to ensure that we reach an agreement that is fair to our employees, good for our customers, and allows Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions to remain competitive in the Southern California market.”

