There are all sorts of tracking and mathematical modeling efforts in sports now, from MLB’s Statcast to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats to basketball’s Synergy Sports, but a particularly interesting recent effort comes from Japanese research on ski jumping. Ahead of February’s 2022 Beijing Olympics, a team of researchers created a full aerodynamic simulation of Japanese ski jumper Ryoyu Kobayashi, as discussed in a story at news portal Science Japan (managed by the Japan Science and Technology Agency). They used measurements and motion capture sensors, then ran that data through the “Fugaku” supercomputer at the Kobe City branch of research institute RIKEN. And they say this is the first time the flight process of ski jumping has been completely simulated.

