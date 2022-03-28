ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bored Ape Yacht Club’s newest merch drop can only be bought with ApeCoin

By Elizabeth Lopatto
The Verge
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBored Ape Yacht Club NFT holders can buy new merchandise items from Yuga Labs — but they can only use the newly-launched ApeCoin to do it, according to an announcement in the BAYC Discord server. Yuga Labs, which has a large stake in the organization backing ApeCoin, will get more ApeCoin...

