By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV News SUTERSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – A woman was killed Wednesday morning when her car collided with a train in Sutersville. The Westmoreland County coroner said 76-year-old Mary Ann Keegan died from the injuries she sustained in the crash. The accident happened at the Fourth Street railroad crossing, one of three crossings along the road. It doesn’t have gates to stop drivers from crossing when a train is coming. It only has the flashing warning lights. Dawna Steban lives across from the railroad tracks in Sutersville and knows all too well the sound a train makes when it slams on its brakes....

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO