Warning Issued Against Traveling To Baja California

Violent crime and kidnapping are on the rise in Mexico, which along with COVID-19 concerns, have prompted the U.S. State Department to issue warnings against traveling to Baja California, including Tijuana.

Baja, California is a popular spring break destination, but the U.S. State Department warns against it as incidents of violent crime, such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery are not only widespread in the region, but increasing.

Areas like Tijuana and Ensenada are hot spots for organized crime and non-tourist areas of Tijuana are reporting a significant increase in murders.

The State Department has issued lists of places to "reconsider" traveling to and places you definitely should NOT travel to.

RECONSIDER TRAVELING TO:

Baja California state due to crime and kidnapping.

Chihuahua state due to crime and kidnapping.

Coahuila state due to crime and kidnapping.

Durango state due to crime.

Guanajuato state due to crime.

Jalisco state due to crime and kidnapping.

Mexico state due to crime and kidnapping.

Morelos state due to crime and kidnapping.

Nayarit state due to crime.

Sonora state due to crime and kidnapping.

Zacatecas state due to crime and kidnapping

DO NOT TRAVEL TO: