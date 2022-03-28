ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Event raising awareness of Autism is coming to Farmville in April

By Ryan Harper
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event for everyone is coming to Farmville next month.

On April 16, Farmville will be the host of the 2nd annual Autistic (Autism+Fantastic) Extravaganza. The event will be held to raise awareness and acceptance for those with Autism while providing a day full of fun and community involvement.

The event is run by Ashanti Williams, the mother of an 11-year-old Autistic son named Xzavier “Ziggy” Williams. The inaugural Autistic Extravaganza was such a success last year that the entire fund was donated to H.B. Sugg Elementary and Sam D. Bundy Elementary schools.

With those funds, the schools were able to buy sensory kits to help students engage peers using different strategies and coping skills. The schools also designed an entire area with sensory games and gadgets for autistic kids and their peers to interact with one another. This area was dedicated and named Ziggy’s Sensory Zone.

The funds raised will go towards purchasing sensory items and gadgets for the Autism Department at Farmville Middle School, where Ziggy is in 6th grade. Click here for more information.

