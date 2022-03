In the early 1960s, he had it in mind to be a filmmaker, but he did not accept the automatic cultural assumption that the only way to pursue a movie life and career was to go to Los Angeles. He took the view that, like a writer or a painter, a creative person might live in eastern Oregon, in the woods of Vermont or even in the headland country north of San Francisco. After all, the people in those places might be interesting and valuable, all the more so in not living beneath the idiot HOLLYWOOD sign.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO