ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Canadian film crew robbed at Twin Peaks

By Bay City News
San Francisco Examiner
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco Police are investigating a Friday evening robbery of a film crew that witnesses caught on video. At 6:16 p.m. officers responded to Twin Peaks for a report of a robbery that just occurred. A 49-second video posted on social media shows the suspects parked slightly...

www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 33/40 News

Man stabbed at Twin Peaks restaurant in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was seriously injured when he was stabbed at a Hoover restaurant Thursday night, according to the Hoover Police Department. The incident happened in the parking lot of Twin Peaks on Creekside Avenue. Police said the man showed up at Hoover Fire Station 4 with at least two stab wounds to his torso just before 7:00 p.m.
HOOVER, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Twin Peaks, CA
The Independent

Woman ‘eaten by guilt’ after toddler son falls out of first floor window in Mother’s Day accident

The mum of a toddler who fell from a first floor bedroom in his home the night before Mother’s Day has said the guilt is “eating her alive”. The 18-month-old woke up in his cot and climbed onto his parents’ bed over the headboard and then fell onto the street in Richmond Hill, Leeds. Mum Mikaela Chubb spent the whole of Mother’s Day in the hospital while her son was being seen to and said “it’s so hard being a parent sometimes”. She added: “The window is locked 99% of the time but due to the sunny weather the room...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Mother of girl, 12, who shot cousin then herself on Instagram Live denies police claim it was a murder-suicide

The mother of a 12-year-old girl who reportedly shot her cousin and then herself with a gun in St Louis in the early hours of Monday morning has denied a police characterisation of the act as a murder-suicide. The entire event was broadcast on Instagram Live. “(Paris) dropped the gun, and it fell, and it went off to my knowledge,” the girl’s mother Shanise Harvey told KSDK in St Louis. “And then when she picked it up, she picked it up by the barrel and it went off. That’s all I know... It was not a suicide. It was...
Belgrade News

Montana-born film producer and crew revisit the Unabomber story in Lincoln

Matt Flanders clearly recalls the dramatic 1996 arrest of Ted Kaczynski — aka the Unabomber — in Lincoln, Mont., especially because it was an hour away from his hometown of Helena. The Unabomber saga was all the talk on national news, but being so close to the place the famous mail-bombing terrorist had been living for more than 20 years had an impact on Flanders. Two and half decades later, Flanders, who had moved from Montana to become a film producer in Los Angeles and New York, came across a script about Kaczynski’s time in Lincoln, and he was drawn to it.
LINCOLN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Film Crew#Sfpd
WJTV.com

Crew wraps up filming of horror movie in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A horror movie being filmed in Natchez will be wrapped up this week. The Natchez Democrat reported the tentative name of the movie is “From Black.” The movie is classified as horror and psychological thriller. Real deputies from the Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office and search and rescue agents will be in the film.
NATCHEZ, MS
Motor1.com

Police Recover Porsches, BMWs, More In $2.3M Luxury Car Theft Bust

Last week, Police in Southern California seized more than $2.3 million worth of stolen cars from a Van Nuys backyard. The California Highway Patrol alleged on Facebook that the cars were "fraudulently purchased" from unsuspecting dealerships in the area. Police served the search warrant last Thursday, recovering approximately 35 stolen luxury vehicles, and police found quite the collection of cars.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Culprits FIRST LOOK: Gemma Arterton dons all black as she transforms into member of a heist crew to film tense robbery scene escaping from a bank with a huge bag of cash

Gemma Arterton donned all black to transform into her criminal character Dianne as she filmed scenes for the new series Culprits in Manchester on Wednesday. In a first look at the eight-part drama, the Bond actress, 36, donned all black as she jumped out an exploded bank wall with a bag of cash in dramatic scenes.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Canada
San Francisco Examiner

John Korty, a godfather of Northern California filmmaking, dies at 85

In the early 1960s, he had it in mind to be a filmmaker, but he did not accept the automatic cultural assumption that the only way to pursue a movie life and career was to go to Los Angeles. He took the view that, like a writer or a painter, a creative person might live in eastern Oregon, in the woods of Vermont or even in the headland country north of San Francisco. After all, the people in those places might be interesting and valuable, all the more so in not living beneath the idiot HOLLYWOOD sign.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Chicago

Bank robbers dress as security, make off with about $100,000 on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Customers and employees at a Near West Side bank were forced to the floor during a robbery Tuesday afternoon. As CBS 2's Meredith Barack reported, police and the FBI were investigating after the thieves held up the Chase Bank at 1225 S. Ashland Ave. just south of Roosevelt Road. Per police radio traffic, they got away with a lot of money – to the tune of about $100,000. Police radio also reported the robber or robbers were wearing some type of security guard uniform when they took the money. "Security uniform - the actual security guard was punching in the code to get in the backroom, and that's when they bum rushed her and put everybody on the floor and got to that back vault," an officer was heard saying over the scanner. Detectives were on scene all afternoon interviewing witnesses, looking at evidence, and figuring out how the robbers got the money. Chase Bank said all customers and employees who were inside the bank at the time were OK afterward. There was no work on whether a gun was involved.
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

F1 boss Max Mosley ‘found with fatal gunshot wound after learning he had terminal cancer’

Formula 1 boss Max Mosley was found with a fatal gunshot wound to his head after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, an inquest heard today.The former president of the motorsport's governing body FIA for 16 years between 1993 and 2009 died at home in Chelsea, west London, last May, aged 81.The inquest heard that he was told he had just "weeks" to live, and that chronic bladder and bowel pain would only lessen with palliative care but could not be cured.A neighbour and his housekeeper called 999 after they discovered a note on his bedroom door, stating “do not enter,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy