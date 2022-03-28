ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brothers, 12 and 13, wanted for raiding top London hotels

By Long Reads
BBC
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA court has issued a warrant for two brothers, aged 12 and 13, accused of burgling some of London's top hotels. The boys, who are too young to be publicly named, are suspected of...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

Boy, 12, denies burglary spree of top London hotels

A 12-year-old boy has denied carrying out a 10-month burglary spree at some of London's top hotels. The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with 14 counts of burglary, including at Claridge's in Mayfair, the Four Seasons in Park Lane and the Corinthia Hotel in Whitehall.
Daily Mail

Scrap metal plant worker is caught on CCTV moments before he was crushed to death while trying to unclog machine - as bosses are found guilty of hundreds of safety breaches

Chilling footage shows a father-of-two just minutes before he was crushed to death at a scrap metal plant where bosses were guilty of hundreds of safety breaches. Stuart Towns, 34, was manhandling large pieces of metal which were blocking a conveyor belt when they smashed ontop of him causing horrific head injuries.
BBC

Dozens of stolen bikes recovered following Oxford police raid

Dozens of bikes, suspected of being stolen, have been recovered following a police raid on a property in Oxford. Thames Valley Police said a warrant was executed in Giles Road, Littlemore on Thursday morning. It added that officers were in the process of identifying ownership of the "large number" of...
BBC

West Denton: Rapist jailed after victim reported it at Boots

A man has been jailed for six years for raping a woman who reported the attack to staff at a local Boots chemist. Michael Henderson, 39, of Bamburgh Walk, Gosforth, attacked the victim in her home on 14 June 2019. She visited Boots the next day in West Denton where...
BBC

Shotton murder trial: Jade Marsh strangled by husband, court told

A jealous husband stabbed his estranged wife before strangling her while her four children slept, a murder trial has been told. Russell Marsh is accused of killing Jade Marsh, 27, at their home in Shotton, Flintshire, last August. Mold Crown Court was told she had ended the relationship a week...
NewsBreak
Daily Mail

Father-of-two's fury after a 'Manchester Airport customer' parks a Range Rover on his drive for FOUR days leaving him unable to access his bins - but says police did nothing because it 'was not a criminal offence'

A father-of-two was left furious after a 'Manchester Airport customer' parked their Range Rover on his drive for four days leaving him unable to access his bins - but police did nothing because it 'was not a criminal offence'. Zekarias Haile, 51, woke up to find that a stranger had...
The Independent

Clerkenwell: Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman, 19, found dead in student halls in London

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 19-year-old woman was found dead in student halls in London. Sabita Thanwani was named by the Met Police on Sunday morning after the tragic discovery in Clerkenwell on Saturday. Officers were called at around 5.10am to a report of a woman “seriously injured” at the student block. Despite emergency workers’ best efforts, Ms Thanwani was pronounced dead at the scene. Police arrested a man in connection with her death on Sunday afternoon in the Clerkenwell area. He remains in police custody on suspicion of murder and assault.Detective Chief...
BBC

Laura Marshall murder: Reward offered to help find killer

A £20,000 reward has been offered by the Crimestoppers charity for information about the murder of a woman in County Armagh six years ago. Laura Marshall was found dead in a flat in Lurgan in April 2016. The 31-year-old dental nurse was discovered in a bath. Police have said...
BBC

Fareham rape: Footage released of man after woman attacked

Police investigating the rape of a 22-year-old woman have released footage of a man they want to trace. The woman was approached by a man she did not know in West Street, Fareham, Hampshire, between 01:30 and 02:45 GMT on Saturday. He then attacked her on a footbridge over Western...
BBC

Mother and newborn baby die after Leicester hotel birth

A woman has died along with her baby shortly after she gave birth in a city centre hotel room. Police were called by ambulance workers to a Travelodge in Leicester's Haymarket Shopping Centre just before 15:00 GMT on Thursday. It was reported a baby had just been delivered in a...
BBC

Burglars jailed after man dies protecting property

A gang of criminals have been jailed following the death of a businessman who died after he tried to stop them from breaking into his property. Peter Cordwell, 49, had driven to the site in Heywood, Rochdale, in a bid to thwart the burglars in October 2020. But, fearing for...
BBC

Debbie Leitch: Jail term for mum who starved daughter reviewed

A woman who who starved her daughter to death could have her prison sentence increased. Elaine Clarke, 49, was jailed for nine years and seven months after pleading guilty to gross negligence manslaughter after initially denying the offence. The emaciated body of Debbie Leitch, 24, who had Down's syndrome, was...
BBC

Jack Woodley attack: Single stab caused 18-year-old's death

The death of a teenager who was attacked by a group of youths was caused by a single knife wound to his back, Newcastle Crown Court has heard. Jack Woodley, 18, suffered extensive bruising across his body and spinal fractures after being repeatedly punched, kicked and stamped on. Jurors heard...
BBC

Claire Holland: Man bailed over woman missing since 2012

A man arrested on suspicion of murder by police investigating the disappearance of a woman missing since 2012 has been released on bail. Claire Holland, 32, from Lawrence Weston in Bristol, was last seen leaving a city centre pub on 6 June that year. A 40-year-old man, previously arrested in...
The Independent

Trio jailed over multimillion-pound drug smuggling operation

A man described as being “at the head of” a criminal organisation smuggling cocaine and cannabis into the UK hidden inside items of machinery has been jailed for 21 years.The National Crime Agency (NCA) estimates that the group imported drugs with a street value of more than £30 million into the UK.Judge Martyn Levett, sentencing at Ipswich Crown Court, said the operation was of a “commercial scale” and that he had “no doubt that the successful importations would have continued” were it not for the authorities intercepting a shipment at Dover in 2017.Thomas Kavanagh, 54, of Tamworth, Staffordshire, Gary Vickery,...
