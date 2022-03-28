ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is alopecia?

By Talia Naquin, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

( WJW ) – Will Smith slapped Chris Rock Sunday night at the Oscars after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

“Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it, alright?” Rock said while presenting at the ceremony.

Chris Rock declining to file police report over Oscars incident: LAPD
Actor Will Smith, right, slaps actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images)

Following the comment, Oscar-winner Will Smith walked to the stage and slapped Rock, went back to his seat and yelled swears at the comedian.

Pinkett Smith revealed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with alopecia .

She has discussed the challenges of hair loss on social media.

“Just all of a sudden one day,” she said talking about her hair loss.

She announced in December she would be shaving it down to the scalp because of her condition.

What is alopecia?

Alopecia is a condition that causes a person’s hair to fall out.

There are various types of alopecia, some of which include hair loss on a person’s entire body.

Anyone can develop alopecia, but the chances are greater if you have family members who are diagnosed with autoimmune disorders like diabetes, lupus, or thyroid disease, according to the Cleveland Clinic .

Alopecia is an autoimmune disease, where a person’s immune system attacks the body, in this case, the hair follicles, the Clinic states.

When this happens, the person’s hair falls out, often in big clumps.

In some cases, the hair grows back but falls out again later.

There are also treatments that work for some people.

How common is alopecia?

The National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) says there are 2.5 million people in the U.S. living with alopecia.

Several other famous people have struggled with it.

    Actor Christopher Reeve developed alopecia at age 16. He reportedly received steroid injections while playing Superman to help combat it.
    Model and mogul Tyra Banks said she developed alopecia due to extreme stress in 2011. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 24: Tyra Banks attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp)
    The new Bruce Wayne and former Twilight heartthrob Robert Pattinson suffered hair loss due to overprocessing. “They changed my hair colour so many times that some of my hair fell out,” he said while filming the 2017 movie, “Good Time.” The condition is called traction alopecia. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 01: Robert Pattinson attends “The Batman” World Premiere on March 01, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
    Jada Pinkett Smith has documented her struiggle with alopecia since 2018. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Jada Pinkett Smith attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

After the show, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences issued a statement saying it “does not condone violence of any form.”

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement that it was aware of the incident but one of the parties declined to file a police report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

