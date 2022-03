I'm gonna start this off with something that a lot of meat-eaters may scoff at: you don't have to be a vegan or vegetarian to enjoy these 10 awesome restaurants in the Hudson Valley. If you've clicked on this link, I'm guessing you're on the hunt for some alternative menus, but as a former carnivore (and current pescatarian), I can attest for the deliciousness of several of these Hudson Valley gems. So, whether you have dietary restrictions or you just want to shake things up a bit, check out the 10 highest-rated vegan and vegetarian restaurants (and some full-menu establishments with great vegetarian options) below.

