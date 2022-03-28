ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Michigan State football coach hosts 40+ NFL players to train

By Cory Linsner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k8sNG_0esJhY9r00

Michigan State football made a monumental hire, tabbing Brandon Jordan as their new Pass Rush Specialist on defense. A coach designed to train anyone who will be rushing the quarterback. Brandon Jordan has spent the last several offseasons training some of the NFL’s best defensive ends, including Von Miller, Maxx Crosby and more.

Although he is now coaching for MSU, Jordan is still able to train NFL players in the offseason, and this past weekend he hosted a retreat that had over 40 current NFL players in East Lansing to be trained by Jordan at MSU’s facilities.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+

Followers

138K+

Posts

34M+

Views

Follow USA TODAY Sports Media Group and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to John Harbaugh news

The Baltimore Ravens missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2017, going 8-9 after losing their final six games. It was not due to a lack of excellent coaching under long-time head coach John Harbaugh. The team had some extremely significant injuries throughout the season, including missing star quarterback Lamar Jackson for the final four weeks.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan State basketball forward enters transfer portal

A member of the Michigan State basketball team has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal. Peter Nwoke, a walk-on at Michigan State, will be looking for a new home. Nwoke came to Michigan State from Orchard Lake St. Mary’s High School as a walk-on, looking for an opportunity to possibly play his way into a scholarship. At 6-foot-8, 200 pounds, Nwoke is a versatile wing that can play as a small forward or stretch the floor as a power forward.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bruce Arians to retire, Todd Bowles named Buccaneers' head coach

Tom Brady, at 45, comes out of retirement to chase another Super Bowl while his coach walks off into the sunset. Kind of. We truly live in the Football Twilight Zone. After more than four decades of coaching between college and the NFL, Bruce Arians is hanging up his whistle. The news comes via a joint report from NBC’s Peter King and the LA Times’ Sam Farmer. A two-time Coach of the Year (2012, 2014) and three-time Super Bowl champion (two as an assistant with the Steelers, one as Tampa Bay’s head coach), Arians leaves behind quite the impressive ledger of accomplishments as a coach.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Football#Coaching#American Football#Pass Rush Specialist#Msu
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady thanks Bruce Arians in touching Instagram post as the coach retires

Coach in one sport for over four decades, and you’re probably going to leave a gigantic imprint. You’ll touch lives in ways you couldn’t even imagine. You’ll help young people mature, grow up, and become the adults they were supposed to be. If you’re lucky, you might even win a few games here and there. That’s definitely the case with long-time NFLer Bruce Arians, who’s stepped down as the Buccaneers’ head coach.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBCMontana

Wyoming head coach Bohl, impacted MSU defensive coordinator's career

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Garza After a run to the FCS Championship, in his first season as defensive coordinator of Montana State University, Freddie Banks accepted a new defensive coordinator opportunity at Colorado State. This leaves an open defensive coordinator spot at MSU that has now been filled by Willie...
BOZEMAN, MT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida basketball announces hire of this well-known offensive developer

Wednesday morning, Florida made official the hiring of Korey McCray as the associate head coach of the Gators’ men’s basketball team. McCray spent the previous seven seasons with Mississippi State, a monolithic run in terms of coaching monogamy. He brings nearly a decade of SEC coaching experience to the team, which is something head coach Todd Golden and assistant coach Kevin Hovde are sorely lacking.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
On3.com

Michigan spring game mock draft breakdown: Strategies, roster takeaways, more

TheWolverine.com held a Michigan football spring game mock draft, with Anthony Broome (Blue Team) and Clayton Sayfie (Maize Team) each choosing 25 players from the Wolverines' roster. It was a snake draft with Sayfie winning the coin toss and getting the top overall pick. Here, we break down our rosters, discuss our strategies and more in this discussion.
FOOTBALL
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa spring football press conference

Iowa wide receiver coach Kelton Copeland, tight end coach Abdul Hodge, and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz spoke to media during a press conference for Iowa football at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Ferentz and Hodge both answered questions regarding new coaching challenges....
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa football open practice

Iowa football held an open practice at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City on Tuesday. During the practice, Iowa quarterbacks Spencer Petras, Alex Padilla, and Joey Labas worked with offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. Ferentz was selected to also coach quarterbacks after Iowa hired former NFL linebacker Abdul Hodge to coach tight ends.
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

90K+
Followers
138K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy