Michigan State football coach hosts 40+ NFL players to train

Michigan State football made a monumental hire, tabbing Brandon Jordan as their new Pass Rush Specialist on defense. A coach designed to train anyone who will be rushing the quarterback. Brandon Jordan has spent the last several offseasons training some of the NFL’s best defensive ends, including Von Miller, Maxx Crosby and more.

Although he is now coaching for MSU, Jordan is still able to train NFL players in the offseason, and this past weekend he hosted a retreat that had over 40 current NFL players in East Lansing to be trained by Jordan at MSU’s facilities.