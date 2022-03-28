ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galway students to compete in Odyssey of the Mind World Finals

By Sara Rizzo
 2 days ago

GALWAY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Students from Galway Central School District’s Joseph Henry Elementary School are headed to the Odyssey of the Mind World Finals. The finals will be in Iowa from May 25 through 28.

The team won first place in the Spontaneous competition and second place Overall at the NYS Odyssey of the Mind Tournament in Syracuse last weekend. The Galway Junior/Senior High School Team came in fourth place overall.

“All the Galway students did an amazing job and demonstrated that the work happening in the Galway CSD Odyssey of the Mind program is some of the best in the state,” said Galway parent and Odyssey of the Mind Coach Julie Pasieka.

The students on the team are:

  • Avery Pasieka, 2nd grade
  • Matthew DiPasquale, 2nd grade
  • Edmund Perkins, 3rd grade
  • Avery Menge, 4th grade
  • Theo Friedman, 4th grade
  • Henry Pasieka, 4th grade
  • Emma DiPasquale, 4th grade
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pj1Qi_0esJhADf00
    The Joseph Henry Elementary School Odyssey of the Mind team (Galway CSD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yfxEI_0esJhADf00
    The Joseph Henry Elementary School Odyssey of the Mind team (Galway CSD)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2otvEq_0esJhADf00
    The Joseph Henry Elementary School Odyssey of the Mind team (Galway CSD)
This is the first time since 1995 that an Odyssey of the Mind team from Galway will be competing in the World Finals. The team is currently raising money through a GoFundMe to help cover transportation, housing, and tournament costs.

“Every little bit helps, and the students appreciate the support,” said Pasieka.

