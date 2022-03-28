Chicago City Council confirms historic aldermanic nominee, Nicole Lee

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Chicago City Council made history Monday by unanimously confirming the first Chinese American to the legislative body.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot selected United Airlines executive Nicole Lee from a field of nearly 30 applicants, following the felony conviction of incumbent 11th Ward Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson.

The 11th Ward includes two storied Chicago communities, Bridgeport and Chinatown.

Lee, who becomes the first Asian American woman to represent the ward, said her priority is to get constituent services moving following the gap in leadership.

“The 11th Ward is a diverse community of hard-working people who embody the grit, love, and neighborhood pride that make Chicago a great city,” she said in a prepared statement. “It’s a tremendous honor to receive this appointment to serve my fellow residents of the 11th Ward.”