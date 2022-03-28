Poll: Do you like the Jaguars' 2022 draft hats?

One of the best parts of the NFL Draft is when a player gets drafted, greets NFL commissioner Roger Goddell and sports their new team’s hat. New Era released its official draft cap for every NFL team on Monday now that it’s only a month away from the draft.

Jaguars fans have traditionally not liked the draft hats that New Era has designed for them in the past but that may change this year. Jacksonville’s hat will come on a black cap with Jaguars written in teal then with Jacksonville scribbled over the top in gold and finished off with a teal bill

Fans can purchase the Jags’ draft cap from New Era for $43.99. Now we ask the fans, did the NFL do Jacksonville right this year?