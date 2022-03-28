South Dakota lawmakers fail to override Noem’s 3 vetoes

A rare effort to pull an abortion bill out of committee and fast-track it to the floor passed, but not without heated debate. "The bill doesn't have a committee statement. I don't know what the committee thought of it, who testified, it doesn't have a committee amendment and because of that it's going to end up being one of the most oppressive bills you could see in the United States," said Sen. Megan Hunt.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO