South Dakota lawmakers fail to override Noem’s 3 vetoes

(The Center Square) – A long saga has ended in South Dakota as the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) relinquished TC Energy from reporting requirements on the South Dakota portion of the Keystone XL pipeline project. The project would have connected the U.S. with Canadian petroleum resources. About 318 miles...
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem's cabinet secretary who oversaw an investigation into the state's attorney general for a 2020 fatal car crash on Wednesday urged House lawmakers to bring impeachment charges against him, alleging in a letter that the attorney general was distracted, was untruthful during the investigation and previously traded “disparaging and offensive” text messages with his staff about other state officials.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Wednesday signed a law that further restricts access to abortions through medication in the state, though the measure will not take effect immediately, pending a federal court case. The law, which cleared the state House and Senate in recent weeks, would make South Dakota...
(The Center Square) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem vetoed a bill Friday that would have required legislative approval before some federal COVID-19 relief money could be spent. The federal funds included in House Bill 1281 are the American Rescue Plan Act; the Infrastructure, Investment and Jobs Act; and...
Idaho’s state legislators have passed a measure to ban abortions after only six weeks or pregnancy and to allow private citizens to sue healthcare providers, legislation that abortion rights advocates have condemned as a dangerous “copycat” of draconian measures in Texas.On 14 March, the state’s House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 1309, largely modelled after a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state. The vote was 51-14. The legislation heads to the desk of Republican Governor Brad Little, who signed a similar bill into law last year.Idaho’s bill – the first in the nation to mirror the...
A $1.5 trillion spending bill passed by the House last week includes gun control measures listed as “law enforcement tools to enhance public safety.”. Beginning in Sec. 1101 of the more than 2,700-page bill, the “NICS Denial Notification Act of 2022” adds a new provision entitled “Reporting of background check denials to State authorities,” which requires local law enforcement authorities to be notified if the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) denies a firearm transfer.
Millions of Americans will feel the impact of inflation as these states stop emergency food stamp benefits. Find a full list of the included states here. The federal public health emergency is set to expire April 16, 2022. SNAP, also known as food stamps, has been providing at least $95 a month to recipients over the last two years. Find additional information here.
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) – Despite a last-minute amendment and the addition of a house sponsor, a vote on a controversial school voucher bill in the Oklahoma Senate failed late Wednesday. After a lengthy debate on the measure, the vote on the Oklahoma Empowerment Act was held open for more...
DES MOINES, Iowa (KGAN) – Iowa lawmakers introduced a new proposal that would make Daylight Saving Time in Iowa, permanent. States across the U.S. have already passed legislation like this, making Iowa the 20th state if it passes. State Rep. Mike Sexton, a Republican from Rockwell City, hopes this...
(The Center Square) – Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson ranked 23rd in a new report on economic freedom from the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) and economist Arthur Laffer. The report, which was released Tuesday, ranked the 50 governors in executive policy, economic performance and fiscal policy. Hutchinson, a Republican,...
March 15, 2022 -- Idaho became the first state to pass an abortion ban modeled after a strict Texas law that prohibits abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy and relies on everyday citizens for enforcement. The Idaho House, led by Republicans, approved the legislation 51-14 on Monday, according to The...
A rare effort to pull an abortion bill out of committee and fast-track it to the floor passed, but not without heated debate. "The bill doesn't have a committee statement. I don't know what the committee thought of it, who testified, it doesn't have a committee amendment and because of that it's going to end up being one of the most oppressive bills you could see in the United States," said Sen. Megan Hunt.
Idaho passed a bill banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, making it the first state to pass a law mimicking Texas’ six-week abortion ban while legislatures around the country vote on similar restrictions. On March 14, Idaho passed Senate Bill 1039, which will prevent abortion access after about...
Iowa workers would have 10 fewer weeks of unemployment benefits under a bill passed Wednesday by the Iowa House and Senate. House File 2355 is an amended version of a proposal by Gov. Kim Reynolds. It shortens the maximum amount of unemployment to 16 weeks, down from 26 weeks under current law. The bill also redefines a suitable job, requiring unemployed workers to accept lower-paid offers earlier in their job search.
The Arizona House on Thursday voted to outlaw abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, bringing it in line with a growing number of Republican-led states passing "aggressive" anti-abortion measures, The Associated Press reports. The state Senate had already passed the bill, which closely resembles the Mississippi law currently being considered...
Republican lawmakers overrode two of Democrat Governor Andy Beshear's vetoes on Monday. WUKY’s Karyn Czar reports from Frankfort. The bills are SJR 150 which ends the COVID-19 state of emergency in the Commonwealth and HB 4 which makes changes to unemployment benefits. Those who oppose HB 4 say while there are positives to the bill, some cuts to unemployment benefits will hurt Kentuckians who lost their jobs through no fault of their own at a time when they need help the most.
EMERGENCY allotments continue to end for millions of SNAP recipients but several states will still provide money through April. SNAP households have come to rely on emergency allotments (EA) that provided the maximum benefit per household size. Regardless of the size, households have been able to get the maximum payments...
