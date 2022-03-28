Derek Jeter and wife Hannah take daughters to dinner in Aspen

Derek Jeter was spotted dining in Aspen with family. The Gab Group

Derek Jeter enjoyed a rare family outing while vacationing in Aspen, Page Six is told.

The former New York Yankees star and his wife, Hannah Jeter, took their daughters to the new celebrity hotspot Casa D’Angelo last Friday.

“Derek was in great spirits with his beautiful wife, Hannah, and daughters,” an eyewitness exclusively tells us, noting that the brood dined on salad, homemade fusilli and bucatini cacio e pepe.

“They were with another couple, and Derek was super friendly the entire night, laughing and playing with his children,” the onlooker adds.

We hear Derek “shook hands with many guests” during his time at the Italian restaurant and also posed for photos, including one with the eatery’s founder, Angelo Elia.

The shortstop-turned-executive, 47, and Hannah, 31, are parents to three girls: Bella Raine, 4, Story Grey, 3, and River Rose, 3 months.

Jeter and wife Hannah Jeter share three daughters (Bella, 4, and Story, 3, seen here).

The news of River’s arrival in December 2021 came as a surprise, as Derek and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model had not announced they were expecting again.

Hannah did not appear to be pregnant in September when she attended the five-time World Series champ’s Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony with Bella and Story, leading fans to speculate that the couple used a surrogate or adopted River.

The couple wed in July 2016.

Derek gave his eldest daughters a shout-out during his speech, saying in part, “I want you to know that your dad was far from perfect. I made my fair share of mistakes on and off the field. But through it all, I tried to do the right thing. … I hope I always make you proud.”

