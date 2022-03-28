Female wildland firefighters are forging a sisterhood in a field dominated by men

It's been 35 years since Duluth hired its first female firefighter, Pam Wutz. "When I was growing up, everyone called them a fireman," she recalled. But she worked hard, went to the classes, took the test, and got hired on. "There were some growing pains. But there were always a good group of guys and people who supported me," she added.

DULUTH, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO