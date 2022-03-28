ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Female wildland firefighters are forging a sisterhood in a field dominated by men

Firefighter Kelly Martin has fought both blazes and sexism throughout her 35 year career. Now she works with the Nature Conservancy to train the next generation, and sees a growing sisterhood earning their place on the fire line.

