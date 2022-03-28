Female wildland firefighters are forging a sisterhood in a field dominated by men

Check out more stories from
Canadian Home Depot is slammed for posting staff notice that warned about 'white privilege' and included a checklist for workers who are 'white, male, Christian, cisgender, able-bodied and heterosexual'
A Home Depot in Canada has sparked calls for a boycott over its notice to staffers explaining the concept of 'white privilege', including a privilege checklist for employees who are white, male, Christian, cisgender, able-bodied and heterosexual. The controversial leaflet is titled 'Leading Practices: Unpacking privilege' and includes Home Depot's...
Mom Charged After Baby Dies From Car Seat Straps Being Too Tight: Police
The woman said she had not adjusted the seatbelt for the car seat since she brought her infant son home from the hospital weighing just under 5 pounds.
City trailblazer: Boston’s first female firefighter
In a male-dominated field, Patty Donovan broke the gender barrier by joining the Boston Fire Department 38 years ago. Boston’s fire department is rich in history. Started in 1678, it was the country’s first publicly-funded, paid department and it was staffed entirely by men. It was staffed entirely...
KTVB
Hazard pay could help Idaho wildland firefighter recruiting efforts
House Bill 588 passed the state and house and senate. It would pay wildland firefighters 25% above their hourly wage while working at an active fire.
First Female Firefighter in the United States (Who Was Also Black)
March is Women’s History Month, and I'm eager to share interesting stories and details about famous and prominent women in the United States and around the world who contributed to society. One of my favourite topics is discussing the "firsts" - as in people who were pioneers in their fields of work, science, and so on.
WDIO-TV
Women working the rigs: Female firefighters in Duluth
It's been 35 years since Duluth hired its first female firefighter, Pam Wutz. "When I was growing up, everyone called them a fireman," she recalled. But she worked hard, went to the classes, took the test, and got hired on. "There were some growing pains. But there were always a good group of guys and people who supported me," she added.
Black Alabama Artist Turns Scrap Metal Into Statues Honoring Women Enslaved & Forced Into Medical Experimentation
A Black female artist by way of Alabama is honoring the involuntary sacrifices of her enslaved ancestors with a sculpture proudly deemed as the Mothers of Gynecology.
Body of Nevada 18-year-old Naomi Irion found
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Officials have located the body of missing Nevada 18-year-old Naomi Irion in a remote part of Churchill County, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Her body was discovered Tuesday in what deputies described as a remote gravesite. It was transported to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, […]
WREG
Tree crashes through Oxford home during storm
OXFORD, Miss.– Three University of Mississippi students are safe after a tree came crashing through their home Wednesday afternoon. Clean up is underway at this house after a tree sliced through the back part of a home, landing in a bedroom. Two of the students were home at the time. The tree narrowly missed one […]
WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH: Female firefighters inspire younger generations
In honor of Women's History Month, were' focusing on the change of female roles over the last few decades, we talk with two female firefighters about their experiences working in a male-dominated industry.
Over 100 cars caught speeding through West Valley City crosswalk
Crossing the street should be a simple task but on 2700 west and 3960 south in west valley city a particular crosswalk has become a problem.
Betty Taylor, 12-Year-Old Missing Since March 20, Found in South Carolina
A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection to her disappearance.
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
