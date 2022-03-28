Mike Vanderjagt News

Malcolm Butler never has to buy his own beer around Foxborough thanks to his heroic play in Super Bowl 49 versus the Seattle Seahawks heroics and he could continue enjoying that privilege more as he just made it back to the New England Patriots after signing a two-year deal worth $9 million. That Butler agreed to reunite with his own team seems like all is now fine between him and head coach Bill Belichick, who benched him in Super Bowl 53 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO