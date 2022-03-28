ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mike Vanderjagt News

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGreg Zuerlein Signs with Jets: How Close Were Cowboys to Keeping Kicker?. - He didn't quite reach Mike...

Yardbarker

New Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel issues strong response to Tom Brady rumors

The rumors about Tom Brady going to the Miami Dolphins might make for good headline material and talk show fodder, but Mike McDaniel says they are totally bogus. McDaniel was asked on Monday about the Brady buzz. The new head coach called it “fake news” and said there have been zero discussions within the Dolphins organization about trying to acquire Brady.
WPBF News 25

Dolphins generating buzz at NFL meetings on Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins are generating buzz at the NFL meetings at the Breakers Hotel on Palm Beach. Following the team's big offseason,including a trade for receiver Tyreek Hill, head coach Mike McDaniel is noticing it in league circles. "I think that respect for what we’re...
Yardbarker

Broncos GM George Paton has great comment about Chiefs trading Tyreek Hill

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton had a great comment about his AFC West rivals trading Tyreek Hill. The Kansas City Chiefs last week traded Hill to the Miami Dolphins. Though they signed receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, losing Hill is not easy to overcome. K.C. will likely miss their big playmaker, but that does not mean Paton is not getting excited.
The Spun

Jets Are Eyeing Blockbuster Trade: NFL World Reacts

The New York Jets have yet to add a wide receiver this offseason other than re-signing Braxton Berrios. But they’re hoping to fix that with some kind of blockbuster trade in the near future. According to ESPN Jets insider Rich Cimini, the Jets are “keeping an eye” on wide...
NBC Sports

Patriots CB had a great reaction to Belichick's coaching staff comments

The New England Patriots' apparent plan to replace Josh McDaniels on offense has left plenty scratching their heads. But how do New England's players feel about the current setup?. We may not find out for sure until offseason workouts begin next month, but cornerback Jonathan Jones had a little fun...
ClutchPoints

Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s 4-word response to Brian Flores, lawsuit questions

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was one of several coaches/NFL front office figures who is being sued by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores for their mistreatment of him. The reason Belichick is right smack in the middle is because he accidentally sent a text to Flores instead of Brian Daboll, congratulating him on the head coaching job for the New York Giants, yet Flores didn’t even know he wasn’t get hired yet.
ClutchPoints

Patriots HC Bill Belichick’s 2-word take on Malcolm Butler’s Super Bowl benching now that he’s back

Malcolm Butler never has to buy his own beer around Foxborough thanks to his heroic play in Super Bowl 49 versus the Seattle Seahawks heroics and he could continue enjoying that privilege more as he just made it back to the New England Patriots after signing a two-year deal worth $9 million. That Butler agreed to reunite with his own team seems like all is now fine between him and head coach Bill Belichick, who benched him in Super Bowl 53 against the Philadelphia Eagles.
NESN

Kansas City Chiefs Looking to Trade for Top Receiver

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports that the Kansas City Chiefs are actively looking to trade for a top wide receiver. The Chiefs had a top wideout with Tyreek Hill before they shipped him off the Miami Dolphins. Kansas City tried to fill the void by signing JuJu Smith-Schuster to a one-year deal and Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year contract.
The Spun

Report: Browns’ Latest Plan For Baker Mayfield Revealed

Baker Mayfield is still a quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, despite the team’s acquisition of Deshaun Watson. Some expect the team to soon trade the former No. 1 overall pick. However, a new report indicates the Browns want to keep Mayfield on the roster, perhaps all the way through the 2022 season.
Yardbarker

Four Veterans the Bengals Could Sign in Free Agency

The Bengals added plenty of key pieces in free agency, including three starting offensive linemen. They also re-signed defensive tackle B.J. Hill and starting cornerback Eli Apple. Despite the additions, there are plenty of veterans out there that they could add to the roster. Here are four players that they...
NBC Sports

Patriots' reported 2022 joint practice partner comes with intrigue

Joint practices are a yearly ritual for the New England Patriots, and they'll continue that tradition in 2022. The Patriots will host the Carolina Panthers for joint practices in Foxboro during the 2022 preseason, The Athletic's Joe Person reported Tuesday. We don't know New England's preseason schedule yet, but this...
The Spun

Robert Kraft Not Happy With Patriots’ Last 3 Seasons

The New England Patriots have already won six Super Bowls under Robert Kraft’s ownership. That being said, he’s still searching for more championships. Ahead of this Tuesday’s NFL owners meeting, Kraft spoke to the media about his team. He revealed that he’s not happy with the way the past three seasons ended for the Patriots.
ClutchPoints

Tyreek Hill’s big request to Dolphins after trade, revealed

The Miami Dolphins immediately beefed up their wide receiver depth chart when they acquired superstar Tyreek Hill in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. Not only did the Dolphins pay a big price to acquire Hill’s services. but the former Chiefs star was immediately paid like the league’s best wide receiver, as he inked a four-year, $120 million deal with the franchise. However, Hill reportedly wanted something more than just the money. The star wideout made a request of the Dolphins after the trade, as reported by Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post.
Yardbarker

LSU Offense to Have Familiar Cadence With New Wrinkles Mixed In

Every year when it comes to scheme on either offense or defense, the most common phrases are "versatility" or "spreading the ball around to playmakers." It's the broad description of how every team hopes to operate on the field but for LSU this spring, a completely new coaching staff is attempting breathe new life into the familiar idioms.
The Spun

Chiefs, Giants Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade

This past weekend, reports emerged that the Kansas City Chiefs are interested in acquiring star cornerback James Bradberry by way of trade with the New York Giants. According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs are still “extremely” interested in making this deal go down. “Compensation discussions have...
NFL

