Mike Vanderjagt News

The Miami Dolphins immediately beefed up their wide receiver depth chart when they acquired superstar Tyreek Hill in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. Not only did the Dolphins pay a big price to acquire Hill’s services. but the former Chiefs star was immediately paid like the league’s best wide receiver, as he inked a four-year, $120 million deal with the franchise. However, Hill reportedly wanted something more than just the money. The star wideout made a request of the Dolphins after the trade, as reported by Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post.
