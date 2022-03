This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. Nearly 52 million refunds have been disbursed into bank accounts this tax season, with just three weeks left to go until the filing deadline. That includes money from the earned income credit and child tax credit. If you filed a paper tax return and didn't set up direct deposit, you can expect your check to arrive in the mail. But how can you find out exactly when it's due to arrive?

INCOME TAX ・ 2 DAYS AGO