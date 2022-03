DAVIS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Bringing broad, global culinary influences to West Virginia, Casey Sanders has been appointed Executive Chef at Canaan Valley Resort. “We are thrilled to have Casey lead our culinary program at Canaan Valley Resort,” said Sam England, resort general manager. “While he has worked in some of the most storied luxury resorts across the country and served under a Michelin Star chef in New Zealand, his West Virginia roots have led him back to us. We are excited for guests to experience the new and innovative menus he will be showcasing.”

DAVIS, WV ・ 9 HOURS AGO