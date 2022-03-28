Airport to conduct Triennial Disaster Drill

(Fayetteville, N.C.) — Fayetteville Regional Airport will conduct its triennial disaster drill on Friday, April 1, 2022. Moulage of exercise victims will began around 7:45 a.m. at the Airport’s Firefighting Training Facility located off Doc Bennett Road at 3065 Radar Road. The exercise event will commence between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The emergency exercise is a readiness and coordination drill mandated by the Federal Aviation Administration. The triennial drill aims to create a realistic simulation of a major aircraft accident with mass casualties.

The Airport looks forward to multiple emergency services and law enforcement agencies participating, as well as a host of volunteers from the community and local schools. Volunteers will don moulage (theater makeup) and act like victims as they are transported to hospitals. One individual will be transported by helicopter during the exercise.

Cape Fear uses this triennial opportunity to help fulfil their mass casualty training requirements. City Communications, FAA Control Tower, and the Airport’s Fire Station 10 also join with mutual aid responders to test their emergency response and incident command protocols.

If any media members would like to attend the triennial disaster drill, please contact Airport Marketing Specialist, Allison Rogers at (910) 433-1176.

