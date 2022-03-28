ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

GROW Giesen Plant Shop Is Moving To Downtown

By Jillian Carroll
KSN.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA favorite local plant shop is GROWing and moving into a beautiful new space sure to catch the attention of many while stirring up some new energy in Downtown Wichita. GROW Giesen Plant Shop is opening...

www.ksn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lockhaven Express

Newest business in downtown Lock Haven offers a unique shopping experience

LOCK HAVEN — What started as a pop-up shopping experience at an empty storefront on Water Street has blossomed into another new business on Main Street in downtown Lock Haven. Sarah Nestor and Renee Serafini, both small business owners, came up with the idea to help entrepreneurs like themselves...
Augusta Free Press

Shop and Dine Out in Downtown Staunton set to resume on April 1

The City of Staunton and the Staunton Downtown Development Association will resume Shop and Dine Out in Downtown on weekends beginning Friday, April 1. Beverley Street will close on Fridays at 4 p.m. and will remain closed until Monday mornings at 7:30 a.m. each weekend through October. Cross streets will remain open, and on certain holiday weekends, closures will be extended through Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. Special events may also require adjustments to the regular schedule.
STAUNTON, VA
News Channel Nebraska

Highby Outdoors moves to new downtown location

SIDNEY, Neb. -- Friday marked the opening day of a Panhandle business's new downtown location. Highby Outdoor, a recreation store in Sidney, opened at the new location at 940 10th Ave Sidney, NE. Highby Outdoors sells firearms, suppressors, ammo, hunting and outdoor gear. The store fully utilized the new space,...
SIDNEY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pratt, KS
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Business
Local
Kansas Business
Eater

Vancouver Sandwich Shop Opens in Downtown Austin

the anticipated Vancouver-based fast-casual sandwich mini-chain, opened its only American location earlier this March ahead of South by Southwest. The 360 Nueces Street, Suite 20 restaurant opened on Tuesday, March 8. The porchetta sandwich — boneless pork roast stuffed with liver and fennel — is the star of Meat...
AUSTIN, TX
The Ledger

CHARLES REYNOLDS: Nerve plants tricky to grow

Because they’re just 3 to 6 inches tall and feature small, gaily marked leaves, nerve plants — native to Tropical America — are popular interior subjects. Available in several color combos, nerve plants (Fittonia argyroneura) have difficulty coping with dry indoor air. This inability can be mitigated by keeping plants in screened porches during mild weather and by placing indoor specimens on humidity trays, which are simply shallow containers filled with rocks and water. The nerve plants mentioned here (there are others) are actually cultivated varieties of Fittonia albivenis, distinguished by green leaves with pink, red or white veining. Small, red-tinged white flowers appear rarely on indoor plants. In addition to not handling low humidity, nerve plants are fussy regarding light intensity. Too much direct sun (as well as overly dry soil) leads to leaf curling, but insufficient light causes the foliage to lose color. Diffused sunlight or bright, indirect light is best. Keep this mat-forming, trailing plant’s soil moist but not soggy. Propagate with stem cuttings.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#New Energy#Photo Ops#Giesen Plant Shop Is#Diy Plant Bar
KSN.com

Swinging Soirée

Come one, come all to the Swinging Soiree at the Kansas Aviation Museum! Saturday, April 2nd travel back in time to the roaring twenties and party, Gatsby style!. Enjoy the antics of aerial acrobats and fire breathers, dance to a big band on the beautiful atrium floor of the museum, and enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres, a champagne wall, and full-service bar. Don’t forget your flapper attire! Come dressed ready to impress and enjoy some vintage inpsired photo ops, namely a 1920s plane!
WICHITA, KS
Natchez Democrat

Continuing to shop along downtown

We have made it to the busiest block of Main Street – the 400 block. This particular stop along Main Street is almost completely filled with retail spaces. So instead of taking you through both sides of the street in one Sunday’s column, I thought I’d break it into two Sundays of shopping this month. Plus, with Easter baskets to fill, what better block downtown to land on?
NATCHEZ, MS
WLOX

What's next for growing plants and flowers this spring?

St. Martin 7th graders prepare to compete in international robotics competition. Four St. Martin 7th graders are getting ready to represent the Magnolia State, and America as they compete in an international robotics competition in May. New law enforcement officers graduate from training academy. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The...
GARDENING
KSN.com

Best ironing board

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. You can’t iron your clothes on just any surface. The heat and steam from the iron need to pass through your clothes and dissipate to prevent damage. Ironing boards come in many forms and sizes to best fit your home and the fabrics you most often iron.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
KSN.com

Best watercolor shower curtain

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Watercolors are a beautiful, painterly way to brighten up your bathroom. If you’re looking to introduce a meditative element into your decor, there’s no better way to paint the space than with an often-overlooked blank canvas: the shower curtain.
INTERIOR DESIGN
WCBD Count on 2

Vegan cinnamon roll shop coming to downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- You can never go wrong with a sweet treat and soon shoppers in downtown Charleston will have a new indulgent option. Cinnaholic will begin serving up decadent treats at 415 King Street this spring, specializing in 100% plant-based vegan cinnamon rolls. The handcrafted cinnamon rolls are completely customizable with more than 40 […]
CHARLESTON, SC
KSN.com

Best green comforter

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The right bedding can make you feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud. And nothing will make you want to get in bed quicker than a lightweight, airy and fluffy comforter. But with so many boring-old white options out there, why not spruce up your bedroom with a touch of green? With so many hues available, green can change a room’s entire vibe, livening it up or subduing it as you play around with tone.
HOME & GARDEN
KSN.com

Best immune booster tea

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When it comes to staying healthy, supporting your immune system is a wise move. At all times of the year, viruses and germs can quickly lead to the cold, flu, or a host of other illnesses. In addition to common best practices (such as hand washing and physical distancing), immune-boosting teas proactively prevent sickness with all-natural ingredients.
LIFESTYLE
KSN.com

How to clean a white board

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whiteboards are a magical invention. As the successor to the blackboard, they’re easier to use in just about every way. But the dry-erase feature of whiteboards isn’t perfect. After heavy use, your whiteboard can lose its luster, especially if you neglect to erase any prior scrawl.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy