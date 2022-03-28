Vista clean-up ordinance returns tax funds to cannabis businesses

TUPELO • Tupelo City Council will meet on Thursday to finalize their guidelines for the cultivation and sale of medical marijuana within the city limits. The city’s proposed medical cannabis ordinance, approved by the Tupelo Planning Committee on Monday and set to be discussed by the City Council on Thursday, March 24, has been months in the making. The 25-page ordinance details the medical marijuana industry’s footprint inside Tupelo and includes regulations like where growers can locate their facilities, the size of dispensary parking lots to what can and cannot be included on cannabis signage.

TUPELO, MS ・ 7 DAYS AGO