Vista, CA

Vista clean-up ordinance returns tax funds to cannabis businesses

By Jacqueline Covey
Coast News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVISTA — To alleviate pressures on cannabis businesses, the City of Vista cleaned up its rules to return hundreds of dollars in overpayments back to local dispensaries, and to collect some missing fees. When voters passed Measure AA in 2018, several sections in the Cannabis Business Tax Code...

thecoastnews.com

