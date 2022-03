This content was produced in partnership with California Closets. When it comes to designing beautiful, functional spaces, the design team at California Closets can do it all. They rounded up eight of their favorite spaces and gave us a behind-the-scenes peek at how they came together. All quotes are from the project’s designer. Want to learn […] The post Take a look inside eight of Charlotte’s most impressive closets appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 16 DAYS AGO